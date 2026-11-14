The Hollywood star on Saturday Kitchen who got his first acting job in Bolton

Award-winning Hollywood actor Andy Serkis appeared on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen this morning to discuss his new memoir, My Pressures: The Bizarrely True Story Of Andy Serkis. The star, globally recognised for his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, revealed that his professional acting career began at Bolton’s Octagon Theatre. He joined host Matt Tebbutt to reflect on his early stage roles and the pivotal moments that launched his international trajectory.

Serkis’s journey to the silver screen started long before his fame in major blockbusters. He landed his first professional acting job at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, a venue he has consistently described as “wonderful. His time in the town included performing in the production Decadence alongside his wife, as well as starring in One Big Blow, a play centred around the miners’ strike.

Decades after his initial performances, Serkis’s connection with the Octagon Theatre came full circle during the pandemic. When theatres across the UK went dark due to the Covid crisis, the actor recorded a video to support the venue. He shared his enduring memories of beginning his career in Bolton, highlighting the theatre’s resilience during one of its most difficult periods in history.

In his recorded message, Serkis expressed deep affection for the community and the artistic environment he first experienced there. He stated: “I remember having an extraordinary time there. I loved the place, the people.

I have got very fond memories of being in your wonderful town. These remarks underscore the lasting impact of his early formative years in the North West.

Those early days in Bolton preceded Serkis’s rise to global superstardom. He became known to millions for his ground-breaking motion capture performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films. The franchise also featured Bolton School old boy Sir Ian McKellen, further cementing the town’s unexpected link to one of cinema’s most iconic trilogies.

Since his breakthrough role, Serkis has expanded his repertoire significantly across the film industry. He has appeared in major productions including King Kong, the Planet of the Apes series, and Black Panther. Beyond acting, he has also established himself as a director, showcasing a versatile and enduring career in the entertainment sector.