I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2026 – see the line-up in full

Former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, and YouTuber Sharky have been confirmed for the 2026 line-up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The trio joins a diverse group of celebrities preparing to enter the Australian jungle for the ITV reality series, which marks its 26th year on television.

Rooney will be accompanied by Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Paralympian and presenter Ade Adepitan, actress Claire Sweeney, and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup. The team is further rounded out by TV presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Jack Skipper, Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, and model Leomie Anderson.

Hosts Ant and Dec are set to return for the opening episode, which is scheduled to air on Monday, 16 November. The production team is making specific adaptations to the camp to ensure it is fully accessible for Adepitan, marking a significant change for the long-running format.

Rooney, whose wife Coleen was runner-up in the 2024 series, expressed his determination to secure victory for their household. “If you’re going in you want to win it,” he said. “Coleen’s already tried and obviously she finished second in the show so I’m here to bring that title back to the Rooney household.

The footballer admitted that jumping out of a helicopter is his biggest fear, revealing a history of avoiding such challenges. “I’ve been booked to jump out of a plane three times before and never made it on the plane,” he said. “I don’t like snakes or what is in the water either – I don’t go in the sea.

Adepitan described his participation as a historic moment, noting that no wheelchair user has previously entered the show. “For me, this is a moment in time. Even if I go out in the first week, I will always be remembered as the person in a wheelchair.

I am slightly overwhelmed. It’s never been done before, and it never crossed my mind I would be the first.