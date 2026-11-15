Singer’s Hall of Fame induction axed over Russell Brand comments

Icicle Works frontman Ian McNabb has been removed from the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame induction list after publicly defending convicted rapist Russell Brand. The 66-year-old musician made controversial social media posts claiming Brand was “stitched up” for his outspoken views. This decision follows Brand’s sentencing to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The Liverpool Beatles Museum had originally planned to honour McNabb with induction into its Hall of Fame. However, the institution has now shelved these plans entirely in response to the singer’s recent online comments. A spokesperson for the museum confirmed the abrupt change in direction regarding the musician’s legacy.

McNabb’s initial post on social media stated: “Russell Brand is being stitched up for his outspoken views. He got close to the target and he has a big audience. He further claimed: “I know people who were in his orbit and girls were throwing themselves at him every night.

If that happened to me I know what I would do.

The fallout from these remarks extended beyond the museum, leading to the immediate cancellation of all of McNabb’s upcoming live performances. Ewan McNaught, of Scottish promotions company Renegade Communions, announced the withdrawal of planned concerts in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Newcastle. McNaught stated: “I hate cancelling gigs, and it’s the first time in my career that I’ve had to do it.

McNaught elaborated on his decision, saying: “not only can I not defend Ian McNabb’s disgraceful social media comments in support of Russell Brand, as a husband and a father of a young daughter, I simply can’t work with him moving forward. This marks a significant professional setback for the former rock star following the controversy.

In response to the backlash, McNabb deleted his original post and addressed his followers directly. He admitted he had “been cancelled” and clarified his intentions regarding the sensitive nature of the allegations. He wrote: “In no way did I mean to cause offence to those who have been abused sexually either recently or in past times, however long ago.

The musician added: “I have committed no crime to my knowledge, but understand the upset I have caused. This statement came after the initial wave of criticism from fans and industry colleagues who condemned his defence of the convicted criminal.

The Icicle Works achieved their biggest UK hit with “Love Is a Wonderful Colour,” which reached number 15 in the charts in 1984. Despite this past success, the current controversy has overshadowed their musical legacy in recent days.