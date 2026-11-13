England win Wheelchair World Cup for third time

England have secured their third Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup title by defeating France 50-38 in a thrilling final held in Wollongong, Australia. The victory marks a historic achievement, making them the first nation to lift the trophy on three separate occasions. The match concluded on Friday with a dominant performance that cemented their status as the sport’s premier power.

Coach Tom Coyd’s side delivered a triumph that offsets the earlier disappointment of the men’s and women’s teams, who both exited during the group stage. This success follows a similar pattern from four years ago, where the wheelchair squad provided a significant positive outcome for the national programme. The team’s determination was evident throughout the tournament’s duration.

During the competition, Rob Hawkins revealed that England maintained a ladder in their team room to track their progress. Each victory was commemorated by spray-painting a rung gold, a tradition that culminated in this final win. The visual representation of their success highlighted the team’s focused approach and collective ambition.

The contest was expected to be closely contested, given the recent history between the two powerhouse nations. Since Tom Halliwell’s last-gasp try secured a 28-24 win in Manchester in 2022, England and France had met four times. Both teams had won twice in those encounters, demonstrating a balanced rivalry in recent years.

Across the World Cup finals of 2013, 2017, and 2022, the two nations had been separated by a total of only 10 points. The first match saw a two-point margin, while the following two finals were decided by four points each. This historical context underscored the high stakes of the current final in Wollongong.

In the build-up to this tournament, England expressed a desire to win the trophy rather than simply defend it. This choice of language reflected a positive and proactive approach to the competition. They ultimately achieved their stated goal on the sport’s biggest stage, delivering a decisive performance.

Joe Coyd, who scored four tries including the opening two of the match, and Jack Brown, who finished with a hat-trick, were key performers. While they grabbed many of the headlines, there were heroes draped in white all over the Wollongong Entertainment Centre. The team’s collective effort was instrumental in securing the golden victory.

The encounter was punctuated by bruising collisions, heavy chair smashes, and running repairs being made to equipment. A set of goalposts even required reconstruction as emotions threatened to boil over on more than one occasion. These intense facets contributed to a nerve-shredding contest that served as a super advertisement for the wheelchair game.

Rob Hawkins, recently named the first player in any form of rugby league to win three successive Golden Boots, lived up to his billing. The Halifax Panthers wing provided wonderful moments, including two tries, and evaded two French defenders superbly. He laid on a score for Brown as the contest swung England’s way before the break.

Having started in the ascendancy courtesy of two Coyd tries, England were in danger of losing momentum. An early flashpoint threatened to shift the match towards France when Mason Billington was penalised for shoving Leo Hivernat to the ground. France capitalised with a try in the corner from Jeremy Bourson.

Damien Dore, Hivernat, and Florian Guttadoro all crossed before a wonderful England response emerged. Even when Dany Denuwelaere scored to underscore France’s whirlwind start to the second half, England immediately regained control. Hawkins acrobatically grounded the ball in the right corner to restore their six-point advantage.

Having halted France’s charge towards a third World Cup success of their own, England accelerated away from the opposition. Coyd’s fourth try of the match and two in the second half from the influential Brown took England well clear. The team’s momentum became overwhelming in the final stages of the game.