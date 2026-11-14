Full-back Barrett leads New Zealand for first time

Beauden Barrett will captain New Zealand for the first time when he leads out the All Blacks for the Nations Championship game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The 35-year-old full-back makes his debut as starting skipper in his 149th international appearance. All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has made eight starting changes from the side that defeated Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield.

Rennie has implemented 10 alterations in the match-day 23, signalling a significant reshuffle ahead of the fixture. Brother Scott Barrett is also named in the starting lineup at lock. Richie Mo’unga retains his position at fly-half for the crucial encounter at the Principality Stadium.

“Beauden brings such valuable experience and is massively respected by us all,” said Rennie. “Captaining the All Blacks in a Test is an honour I know he doesn’t take lightly, so it’ll be a proud day for him and his whanau [family].

Record try-scoring wing Will Jordan is absent due to a hamstring injury, while centre Jordie Barratt is ruled out with a facial injury. Both players picked up their respective knocks during last Saturday’s victory over Scotland. Their absence forces further changes into the backline selection.

Flanker Anton Segner and wing Fehi Fineanganofo make their first Test starts for the national team. Fineanganofo’s move to Newcastle Red Bulls in the summer was delayed by a year. Prop George Bower, hooker Asafo Aumua and scrum-half Cortez Ratima also move from the replacements into the starting side.

Mo’unga, Fineanganofo, lock Josh Lord and centre Anton Lienert-Brown also come into the side for this match. “We have created good depth in this group and there is a lot of competition for places,” said Rennie. “We have selected a strong squad with 783 caps.

New Zealand have won the past 34 Tests against Wales in a winning sequence that stretches back to 1953. The All Blacks are currently unbeaten in the southern hemisphere table alongside South Africa. The rivals are battling for top spot before the play-off weekend at the end of the month.

“Wales are a proud rugby nation and building nicely under Steve Tandy,” said Rennie. “We are well aware of the threat they pose and the challenge of playing in front of a passionate crowd at Principality Stadium.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.