Nations Championship, Round Five: Teams, predictions, global TV channels and more

Rodrigo Isgro starts for Argentina against Italy while Arthur Clark makes the England bench v Japan. Ahead of the fifth round of the Nations Championship, here are all the weekend teamsheets, broadcasting channels and referee appointments. The international action kicks off with a blockbuster meeting between France and South Africa at a packed Stade de France on Friday evening.

On Saturday there’s Italy v Argentina before Wales take on New Zealand, England host Japan and Ireland and Fiji conclude the day in Dublin. Sunday’s lone Nations Championship game sees Scotland clash with Australia, with both sides coming into that off the back of dismal defeats.

France: 15 Théo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Antoine Dupont (c), 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 François Cros, 5 Mickaël Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros. Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Régis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Axel Desperes, 23 Emilien Gailleton.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.

Date: Friday, 13 November 2026. Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis. Kick-off: 21:10 (local), 20:10 (UK), 21:10 (France), 22:10 (South Africa), 07:10 (14 November, AEDT), 09:10 (14 November, New Zealand), 17:10 (Argentina), 05:10 (14 November, JST), 15:10 (EST).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR). Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley (RFU) and Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR). TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR).

FPRO: Andrew Jackson (RFU).

Broadcasters: TF1 (France), ITV / ITVX (United Kingdom), SuperSport (South Africa / Africa), Virgin Media Television (Republic of Ireland), Sky Italia (Italy), Nine Network / Stan Sport (Australia), Sky Sport (New Zealand), FloSports (USA), Wowow (Japan). France v South Africa prediction: Springboks ‘machine’ to melt ‘hapless’ Les Bleus in Paris.

Italy: 15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Ange Capuozzo, 13 Paolo Odogwu, 12 Leonardo Marin, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Ross Vintcent, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicotera (c), 1 Danilo Fischetti. Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Muhamed Hasa, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 20 Alessandro Ortombina, 21 Samuele Locatelli, 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Federico Mori.

Argentina: 15 Bautista Delguy, 14 Rodrigo Isgró, 13 Justo Piccardo, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Mateo Carreras, 10 Tomás Albornoz, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Juan Martín Scelzo, 7 Joaquín Moro, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Moreno, 2 Bautista Bernasconi, 1 Boris Wenger. Replacements: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Efraín Elías, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Facundo Isa, 22 Gonzalo García, 23 Gerónimo Prisciantelli.

Date: Saturday, 14 November 2026. Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.planetrugby.com.