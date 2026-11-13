Sky News apologises to Kneecap over remarks

Sky News issued a formal on-air apology to Belfast rap trio Kneecap on Friday, 13 November, regarding “unfounded” remarks made by a contributor. The comments, broadcast on 6 November, alleged that members of the group used legal action to silence criticism. The broadcaster acknowledged that the statements may have created a misleading impression about the artists.

The apology specifically addressed claims concerning the alleged use of strategic lawsuits against public participation, commonly known as SLAPPs. Sky News stated that a contributor had made remarks about Kneecap and these legal tactics during the earlier broadcast. The network admitted that the remarks were unfounded and did not reflect the reality of the situation.

In its correction, Sky News acknowledged that airing the comments may have misled viewers about members of the band. The broadcaster emphasised that the allegations regarding the use of legal pressure were baseless. This admission follows scrutiny over the accuracy of the contributor’s on-air statements.

“We sincerely apologise to Kneecap for this,” Sky News said in its official statement. The apology was delivered on-air, marking a direct response to the controversy surrounding the initial broadcast. The network took responsibility for the misleading nature of the content presented to its audience.

The term SLAPP refers to legal actions intended to intimidate or discourage people from speaking out on matters of public interest. These proceedings can place significant financial and legal pressure on those targeted. The cost of defending such actions often serves as a deterrent for public commentary.

Kneecap, made up of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, are widely recognised for their Irish-language rap music. The trio is also known for their political activism and outspoken commentary on social issues. Their work has garnered significant attention both in Ireland and internationally.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate regarding media responsibility when discussing artists involved in public discourse. Viewers were informed that the previous comments did not align with verified facts.

The apology comes as the group continues to maintain a prominent presence in the music industry. Their activism and musical output remain central to their public identity. The legal context surrounding the initial remarks has now been formally addressed by the network.

Sky News confirmed that the contributor’s remarks were not supported by evidence. The network’s correction serves to clarify the record for its audience. This move aims to restore trust in the broadcaster’s commitment to impartial and accurate reporting.

The specific date of the original broadcast, 6 November, was cited in the apology. The response was issued on Friday, 13 November, providing a clear timeline for the events. The distinction between the two dates is crucial for understanding the sequence of the controversy.

No further details were provided regarding the specific legal proceedings mentioned in the initial remarks. The focus of the apology remained on the unfounded nature of the contributor’s comments. The broadcaster prioritised correcting the public record over elaborating on the legal specifics.

This development adds to the broader conversation about how media outlets handle sensitive topics involving public figures. The swift apology indicates a desire to mitigate any potential harm caused by the inaccurate reporting. The situation has now been formally resolved by Sky News.

The National Wales reports this development as part of its coverage of media and entertainment news. The incident serves as a reminder of the scrutiny faced by broadcasters in the digital age. Accuracy and accountability remain key pillars of responsible journalism.

The group’s members, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, have not issued a separate public statement in response to the apology. The focus remains on the broadcaster’s correction and the clarification of the facts.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.rte.ie.