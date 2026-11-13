Russian warship hit by Ukrainian drone in Gulf of Finland

Finnish officials have confirmed that a Russian warship was attacked in the Gulf of Finland on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. The strike targeted the Naro-Fominsk, a Buyan-M type small corvette equipped with Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles. This incident appears to be the first time Ukrainian drones have engaged a Russian vessel in an area of the Baltic Sea open to civilian maritime traffic.

Ukraine’s SBU security service stated it targeted the ship as part of a broader drone operation against Russia’s Ust-Luga oil export depot on the Baltic coast. Several storage tanks at the Ust-Luga terminal are thought to have been hit overnight on Wednesday. Fires at the port were visible over the border in Estonia, highlighting the reach of the recent aerial strikes.

Helsinki has been one of Kyiv’s closest European allies, and Finnish officials have described the incident as a direct result of Russia’s continued full-scale war. The attack has raised questions about whether Ukraine could expand its strikes further into the region. The country’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen was adamant that the situation in the Baltic Sea remained stable and safe.

Valtonen insisted there was no threat of any kind to marine traffic despite the proximity of the incident to civilian shipping lanes. Defence officials are understood to have stressed to Kyiv that the Gulf is a relatively narrow waterway used by oil tankers. It is also home to critical subsea data cables that connect the region.

The extent of casualties or damage sustained by the Russian navy ship remains unclear, and Moscow rarely gives such details. Estonian Defence Minister Martin Herem told public broadcaster ERR that the ship was hit at about 05:30 (03:30 GMT) on Wednesday. He noted that smoke came from the ship afterwards, and the vessel itself went back towards St Petersburg.

“We know that smoke came from the ship afterwards. The ship itself went back towards St Petersburg,” Herem stated regarding the immediate aftermath of the strike. He did not specify exactly how the ship was attacked, leaving some details of the engagement ambiguous.

The lack of official confirmation from Moscow has left the precise nature of the damage uncertain.

Military analyst Emil Kastehelmi, co-founder of the Black Bird monitoring group, commented on the strategic implications of the strike. “The Baltic Sea fleet has been untouched up to this point but there seemingly was a window of opportunity for Ukraine and they understandably tried to use it,” he said. Kastehelmi noted that while the strike is unprecedented, he did not consider it a serious escalation of the broader conflict.

Russian and Ukrainian vessels have been repeatedly targeted in the Black Sea since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. However, the latest strike on a ship in the Baltic represents a new front in the maritime dimension of the war. The incident underscores the expanding geographical scope of drone operations in the region.

Herem said Ukrainian drones attacked the Ust-Luga region from midnight until about 06:00, mostly flying close to the Estonian border. The drones remained in Russian airspace for the majority of their flight path. He added that one drone had entered Estonian airspace briefly from Latvia and then headed towards Russia.

Nato aircraft based in the Baltic states were in the air at the time of the incident. However, Herem said it had not been considered safe for them to destroy the drones. The presence of allied aircraft highlights the complex operational environment in the Baltic region.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyy addressed Moscow’s allegations late on Wednesday. He stated that claims Kyiv had used the airspace of the Baltic states to attack Russia were “baseless. Tykhyy acknowledged that “incidents might occur when Russia diverts drones from its airspace using electronic warfare.

The incident has prompted heightened vigilance among Baltic states and their NATO partners. While the immediate threat to civilian shipping was denied by Finnish officials, the event marks a notable shift in the tactical landscape.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.