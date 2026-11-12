Duran Duran drummer quits band due to tinnitus

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has announced his departure from the band, citing worsening tinnitus that has forced him to prioritise his long-term health. The 66-year-old musician, who has been the chart-topping group’s drummer since they formed in Birmingham in 1978, described the decision as one of the hardest of his life. He stated he had “reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.

Taylor, who previously left the group in 1985 before returning in 2001, explained that his condition has been getting steadily worse. He reflected on his time with the band, noting that playing drums had been “the joy of my life. He added that he would never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they have shown the group over the years.

The remaining members, Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, and guitarist John Taylor, confirmed the decision came after “careful consideration and medical advice. They emphasised that “protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first. The band expressed full support for Taylor’s choice, wishing him health and happiness in his future.

Taylor stated he could not have asked for a better final chapter, citing so many special moments that he will treasure forever. He affirmed that he moves on with enormous pride and with nothing but love for his bandmates. His statement concluded with a final tribute to the enduring bond between the members.

The band members added that Taylor helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning. They noted that having him back with them since 2001 has been incredibly important to all of them. His drumming featured on 10 hit albums, including the two number one singles “Is There Something I Should Know?

and “The Reflex.

His contributions also extended to the band’s 1985 James Bond theme, “A View To A Kill. The group confirmed that Taylor will always be part of this family. Meanwhile, they stated they will continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band moving forward.

Taylor’s announcement marks a significant shift for the iconic pop group, which has maintained a prominent presence in the music industry for decades. His departure follows a period of high-profile achievements and critical acclaim. The band’s future lineup will now consist of Le Bon, Rhodes, and John Taylor as they plan their next steps.

The news comes as the music industry continues to grapple with the long-term effects of noise exposure on performers. Taylor’s candid admission about his tinnitus serves as a stark reminder of the physical toll that decades of live performance can take.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.bbc.co.uk.