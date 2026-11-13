Matt Henry returned from injury to dismantle the Indian batting lineup in the third ODI, claiming a historic six-wicket haul that secured a 244-run victory for New Zealand. The pacer’s first over was devastating, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer for a total of zero runs to leave India reeling at 0 for 3. This performance marked Henry’s first six-for in One Day Internationals and served as a stark warning ahead of the upcoming Test series.

The match saw New Zealand post a formidable total of 256 for 4 in 37 overs, driven by Will Young’s personal best of 125 off 108 balls. India chased a target of 334 but collapsed under the pressure of Henry’s wobble-seam bowling, which trapped batters on their crease and hit the top of the stumps. The New Zealand bowler’s accuracy and movement proved impossible to negotiate, effectively ending India’s chase before it could gain momentum.

Henry’s first over is being hailed as one of the greatest in ODI history, with only Chaminda Vaas having bowled a better first over in recorded ball-by-ball data. Vaas took four wickets in his first over against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup, a feat Henry nearly matched with his three ducks. No other bowler has taken three or more wickets in the first over of an ODI innings where detailed data exists.

India’s opening partnership of 85 runs was their only significant resistance, but they struggled to build further momentum in the middle overs. Auqib Nabi had Will Young dropped twice on five, but India failed to look threatening with the new ball after that initial burst. The team had previously struggled in the middle overs, and this match highlighted those persistent vulnerabilities against high-quality bowling.

Henry’s second spell was equally destructive, taking him to his first six-for in the format. He gave Gurnoor Brar a short ball on the shoulder before bowling a full one that pegged back the stumps. His final figures were 9.4-2-27-6, a performance that demonstrated complete Test readiness and dominance over the Indian batting order.

India were bowled out for 89, suffering their second-worst defeat in ODI history by a narrow margin. Naman Dhir decided to attack everything, but Matt Fisher hit the surface harder with each delivery. Fisher eventually took Dhir’s wicket, leaving Brar on strike as the innings collapsed completely under the relentless pressure.

Henry completed his fourth five-for in ODIs, a thoroughly deserved milestone given his consistent performance. He was still seaming the ball around, drawing Kuldeep Yadav forward after Dhir had exposed him for only one ball. The ball nipped past Yadav’s inside edge to hit the top of off and middle, sealing the wicket.

At the time of his five-for, Henry’s figures stood at 8-2-24-5. New Zealand then had Gurnoor Brar at the crease, a batter who was expected to see little of the strike. Matt Fisher bowled a fiery spell, regularly hitting speeds above 140kph, adding to the pressure on the Indian batters.

Fisher squared up Axar Patel but did not bowl a brute to Auqib Nabi, who tried to sway out of the way of a short ball. Nabi ended up gloving the ball, adding to the confusion and chaos in the Indian batting lineup. The fielders were alert, with one noting that Kuldeep Yadav was coming out next.

There was a moment of tension as a fielder asked, “Where’s Brar? There might be some receipts there,” referencing Brar’s previous actions. India were reduced to 66 for 7, with the situation becoming increasingly dire for the visitors.

The New Zealand bowlers were in complete control, dictating the terms of the match.

Henry’s pre-Test workout was impressive, starting with a six-over spell that included his magical first over. He returned to the attack and took a wicket on his first ball of the second spell. Again, a bit of nip from round the wicket proved fatal for the Indian batters.

Ishan Kishan, who had played really well, ended up playing on to be dismissed for 27 off 53 balls. India were 61 for 6 in 20.1 overs, with the innings crumbling under the weight of Henry’s accuracy. The pacer’s ability to find the magical length consistently made him nearly impossible to score against.

Axar Patel was dropped first before being out for 21 off 36 balls. He was dismissed to a good ball for an ODI, with Fisher bowling short of a length from over the wicket. The movement across squares caused Patel to square up and take a thick edge to first slip.

India were 53 for 5 in 17.1 overs, with the batting lineup struggling to cope with the conditions. Finally, some relief came for India from Matt Henry, who had bowled with unerring accuracy. It took time for the movement to die down, making him a little bearable for the batters.

Kyle Jamieson had not been much easier at the other end, finishing with figures of 6-2-12-1. India were 28 for 4 after 12 overs, with the pressure mounting significantly. The New Zealand bowling attack was operating at peak efficiency, leaving India with little room to manoeuvre.

This match felt like a Test series coming early, with the intensity and pressure evident throughout. Joining Matt Henry was Kyle Jamieson, whose awkward bounce and each-way seam movement were a menace. One wobble-seam ball nipped in and kicked up at Ruturaj Gaikwad, flying over the stumps.

Gaikwad tried to meet the next ball forward, but it seams away and took the edge to second slip. India were 9 for 4, with the innings in freefall. Jamieson then bowled the nasty short ball that had been troubling Axar Patel all series.

Patel spooned one to backward point, where Nick Kelly spilled an absolute dolly. India remained 9 for 4 after six overs, with the situation looking bleak. The New Zealand fielders were sharp, but even a spill did not change the trajectory of the match.

It took India 17 balls to score a run off Matt Henry, who was 3-2-1-3 at that stage. India were 8 for 3 in five overs, struggling to find any rhythm. The quality of Henry’s bowling was such that it well might be the greatest first over ever bowled.

The wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer for no run were a statement of intent. Statistically, only Chaminda Vaas has bowled a better first over where ball-by-ball records exist.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.cricinfo.com.