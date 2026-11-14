HMRC Recovers £300 Winter Fuel Payment From Two Million UK Pensioners Exceeding Income Threshold

HMRC is set to recover £300 Winter Fuel Payments from an estimated two million pensioners across the UK who exceeded the £35,000 income threshold during the winter period. The tax authority will reclaim the funds from individuals aged 80 and over, as well as those under 80 who received the £200 payment, if their total income from employment or savings surpasses the designated limit.

The recovery process is strictly tied to how recipients normally pay their tax, with most affected pensioners waiting for HMRC to adjust their tax codes rather than making immediate repayments. Under the PAYE system, HMRC will alter a pensioner’s tax code and notify them of the change via letter or through the HMRC app, effectively spreading the repayment over the course of the tax year.

Those required to submit a Self Assessment tax return will have the money collected directly through that specific filing process instead of a tax code adjustment. HMRC guidance explicitly states: “You’ll need to wait for us to take back the payment; you cannot pay it sooner.”

The agency confirmed: “We’ll take your payment for the 2025 to 2026 tax year by changing your PAYE tax code for the 2026 to 2027 tax year.” This means you’ll pay more tax each month to pay back the full payment. This mechanism ensures the full amount is recovered gradually through increased monthly deductions.

While some recipients view the payment as essential for heating costs, others who continue to work face the immediate prospect of repayment. The system changes mean that eligibility is strictly monitored against the £35,000 earnings threshold, impacting millions of households across the country this winter.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.oxfordmail.co.uk.