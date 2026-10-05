Powys pays £61,592 in pothole claims as Wales spends £30m on repairs

Powys Council’s payout highlights the wider £30 million spent by Welsh councils on pothole repairs and the growing strain on drivers.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:57 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Powys County Council has paid out £61,592.39 in claims for vehicle damage and personal injury linked to potholes over the past three years. The sum emerged after Legal Expert secured the figures through freedom‑of‑information requests to the council.

Across Wales, local authorities have spent almost £30 million on pothole repairs in the same period, according to the same analysis. Legal Expert recorded 106,573 potholes reported by residents between 2023/24 and 2025/26, averaging more than 35,000 reports each year.

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More than 30,000 road‑defect reports are lodged annually, with over three‑quarters of Welsh councils responding to the data request. Seventeen councils disclosed spending details, revealing a combined outlay of £29,233,724 on pothole repairs over three years.

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That equates to just under £10 million a year for the participating authorities. Powys is the only council among those that provided compensation figures, while its own repair expenditure remains undisclosed.

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Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Denbighshire, Swansea and Wrexham also omitted specific repair costs, stating that pothole work is bundled within broader surfacing projects. Other councils similarly noted that pothole spending is not recorded separately from general maintenance budgets.

The data set does not cover the remaining Welsh councils, including Cardiff, whose figures were not supplied. Legal Expert highlighted the disparity in how councils track and report pothole‑related costs.

“The lack of uniform reporting makes it difficult to gauge the true financial impact on each authority,” the analysis noted. National road‑safety body the RAC has warned that the pothole crisis could worsen as weather patterns become more erratic.

Drivers across the country have reported increasing damage to suspensions, tyres and windshields, prompting a rise in insurance claims. Local residents in Powys have voiced frustration at the pace of repairs, citing delayed responses to reported defects.

One motorist, who asked to remain anonymous, said the council’s compensation was a “small consolation” after repeated vehicle breakdowns. Transport officials stress that fixing potholes is a statutory duty of each local authority, funded primarily through council tax and government grants.

Budget pressures have forced many councils to prioritise larger resurfacing schemes over targeted pothole remediation. In 2024, the Welsh Government allocated additional funding for road maintenance, yet the distribution of those funds varies by region.

Legal Expert’s findings suggest that councils with transparent reporting are better positioned to allocate resources efficiently. Conversely, the absence of detailed spend data in several areas hampers public scrutiny and accountability.

Community groups in rural Powys have called for a dedicated pothole fund to ensure quicker repairs. Council spokespersons in the omitted authorities reiterated that all road work complies with national standards.

They added that ongoing maintenance programmes aim to address both minor and major defects as part of routine upgrades. Despite the substantial national spend, the average cost per reported pothole remains modest when spread across the three‑year window.

However, the cumulative effect on drivers’ wallets and safety continues to fuel public concern. Local media outlets have reported a surge in complaints to council hotlines during the winter months.

Experts warn that untreated potholes can exacerbate vehicle wear, leading to higher repair bills and increased road‑tax liabilities. The data underscores the need for a consistent, Wales‑wide approach to pothole monitoring and funding.

Authorities are urged to improve data collection to better inform residents and policymakers alike. As the next financial year approaches, councils will review their road‑maintenance strategies in light of the rising number of reports.

For now, Powys residents awaiting repairs must continue to rely on the council’s compensation scheme for any damage incurred.