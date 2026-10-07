Rhyl poised for £20m regeneration after Pride in Place forum

The confidence was voiced after board members attended the Pride in Place forum in Cardiff on Tuesday, a gathering that brought together community leaders from across the UK.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Alun Lloyd Jones (North Wales Regional Bureau Chief) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 4:01 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rhyl’s neighbourhood board says the town is in a “strong position” as a £20 million regeneration programme moves towards implementation.

The confidence was voiced after board members attended the Pride in Place forum in Cardiff on Tuesday, a gathering that brought together community leaders from across the UK.

Advertisement

Representatives from the Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl Neighbourhood Board met at Dewi Sant, Cornerstone Cardiff, to exchange ideas and discuss best practice for the next phase of the town’s ten‑year plan.

Advertisement

Chair Craig Sparrow was joined by board members Julie Pierce and Linzi Jones, alongside Janine Downing, chief officer of the Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council.

Advertisement

Julie Pierce also serves as chief executive of Citizens Advice Denbighshire, while Linzi Jones is founder of The Step‑Up Hub and a trustee of the DVSC.

The forum provided a platform for areas to share progress, challenges and strategies for delivering long‑term plans shaped by the people who live and work locally.

For Rhyl, the event was an opportunity to reflect on the extensive engagement undertaken with residents, young people, businesses and community groups over the past months.

“It was incredibly useful to meet people from other areas, share ideas and hear about the different approaches being taken.” There was a real sense that Rhyl is in a strong position.

A huge amount of work has already taken place, particularly around engaging with our community and listening to what people want to see happen in the town.

Sparrow highlighted that the board’s focus remains on keeping local people at the heart of decision‑making as the programme progresses.

“What came through strongly was the importance of communities being involved in shaping what happens next.” We have an opportunity to make a real difference over the coming years, but that has to be driven by the priorities, experiences and ideas of the people of Rhyl.

Pierce’s remarks underscored the role of citizen advice services in channeling community feedback into concrete project proposals.

“We would also like to thank the Pride in Place team for their continued advice, guidance and support throughout this process.” The next chapter is about turning all of that engagement and planning into action, working alongside organisations, groups and residents across Rhyl to make sure this investment has a positive and lasting impact.

Jones added that the board’s next steps involve refining proposals to ensure the £20 million investment aligns with locally identified priorities.

The regeneration scheme, slated to run over the next decade, will fund a range of projects from public realm improvements to support for local businesses and cultural initiatives.

Local authorities have pledged to match the investment with strategic planning, aiming to boost tourism, create jobs and improve the town’s coastal appeal.

Denbighshire County Council’s involvement through the DVSC reflects a broader commitment to collaborative delivery across public and voluntary sectors.

Community workshops held earlier this year recorded strong support for enhanced transport links, upgraded leisure facilities and new affordable housing.

Board members said the feedback gathered will shape the detailed design of each project, ensuring outcomes are measurable and sustainable.

Stakeholders also discussed the importance of monitoring progress against clear milestones, a practice highlighted by several other UK towns at the forum.

“Learning from other areas helps us avoid pitfalls and adopt proven solutions,” Sparrow noted, referring to case studies presented during the session.

The Pride in Place event, organised by a coalition of Welsh civic groups, aims to showcase inclusive regeneration models that centre community voice.

Rhyl’s participation signals its ambition to be a benchmark for coastal towns seeking to revitalise their economies while preserving local identity.

As the board finalises its next set of proposals, residents can expect further consultation events scheduled throughout the coming months.

Officials stress that the success of the £20 million plan will depend on continued partnership between the council, voluntary organisations and the people of Rhyl.

With momentum building, the town looks set to translate years of engagement into tangible improvements that could reshape its future.