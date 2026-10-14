Carmarthenshire council offers new loans and grants for empty homes

Council expands loan limits and promotes free advisory visits to help owners refurbish vacant houses across the county.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Empty Property Team is urging owners of long‑term vacant homes to take advantage of newly expanded funding and advisory services.

The council has launched a dedicated newsletter that outlines the range of support available to those looking to renovate, rent, sell or simply re‑occupy empty properties.

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At the heart of the offer is the Houses into Homes Loan Scheme, which has been increased from a maximum of £25,000 to £35,000 per property.

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The loan carries a 0 % interest rate and is intended to cover renovation costs that would otherwise be prohibitive for owners.

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In parallel, the National Empty Homes Grant Scheme continues to provide up to £25,000 in grants for improvements that raise safety standards and energy efficiency.

Applications for the grant remain open until 31 March 2027, subject to the availability of funding.

Council Cabinet Member for Homes Emlyn Schiavone said: “Empty properties represent a valuable opportunity to provide much‑needed homes and breathe new life into our communities.”

He added: “We understand that bringing a vacant property back into use can be a challenge, which is why we are committed to supporting owners through funding, practical advice and tailored assistance.”

“I would encourage anyone with an empty property to explore the support on offer and take the first step towards bringing their property back into use,” Schiavone continued.

Owners are invited to complete a short questionnaire that helps the team gauge the specific obstacles they face.

The questionnaire also offers the option of a free advisory visit, during which council officers will discuss the owner’s circumstances and outline the most suitable routes to refurbishment or sale.

The new 2027 edition of the Empty Property Newsletter will be issued later this year, promising further details on upcoming funding rounds and practical guidance.

In addition to the loan and grant schemes, the council’s team provides advice on planning permissions, building regulations and energy‑saving measures.

Local housing charities have welcomed the initiative, noting that vacant homes often sit empty for years while demand for affordable accommodation remains high.

Data from the council shows that over 1,200 properties in Carmarthenshire have been classified as long‑term empty, a figure that has risen steadily over the past decade.

By targeting these homes, the council hopes to add thousands of new dwellings to the local housing stock without the need for new construction.

“Every empty house is a missed opportunity for a family, a retiree or a young professional looking for a home in our county,” said a spokesperson from the council’s housing department.

The council stresses that funding is limited and encourages owners to act promptly to secure the most advantageous terms.

With the loan limit now at £35,000 and the grant programme running until early 2027, the council aims to turn a growing number of derelict houses into vibrant homes that contribute to the vitality of Carmarthenshire’s towns and villages.