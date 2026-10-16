King Charles to visit Aberfan for disaster anniversary

The royal itinerary includes a solemn ceremony in the village, attended by survivors and local schools, as the monarch reflects on Wales’ heritage and climate concerns.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 8:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

King Charles III confirmed to Members of the Senedd that he, the Queen and Prince William will travel to Aberfan next week to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1966 disaster.

The announcement came during the opening of the Senedd’s seventh term in Cardiff Bay, where the monarch performed the opening duties for the first time.

Advertisement

A 21‑round royal gun salute greeted the royal couple on arrival, while pupils from Llwynypia Primary School in Tonypandy and Albany Primary School in Cardiff lined the steps of the Senedd building.

Advertisement

Chants of “not my King” rose from a small group of anti‑monarchy protesters, contrasting with cheers from many in the crowd.

Advertisement

In his address inside the Siambr, the King quoted Welsh poet Ceiriog and spoke of the “enduring strength and continuity of Cymru”.

He added, “The Welsh people, from all communities and faiths, are rightly famed for the strength of their sense of belonging.”

Turning to the climate emergency, the King warned, “No‑one can have failed to have been struck by the way the very colours of our countryside changed during this summer’s heatwaves.” Nor could they have failed to be deeply concerned at what this means for our rapidly changing planet.

I am sure we all share that most profound concern for the environment of this country entrusted to our care.”

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth later addressed the chamber, describing the new Senedd as “a young parliament which has come of age”.

He asserted, “The Senedd doesn’t belong to one government or any one political party.” It belongs to the people of Wales.”

He continued, “We all have a part to play in ensuring this parliament is not an echo chamber but a mirror held up to the people of Wales, who can in turn say with confidence and with pride that their values, their hopes, and their vision for the future are reflected back in the decisions we make.”

Survivors of the Aberfan tragedy were among the guests slated for the upcoming ceremony, including Gareth Jones, rescued as a child, and Len Moss, a former member of the rescue team.

Before departing the Senedd, the Queen received a posy from Noah Jones, the great‑grandson of Stephen Andrew, the caretaker at Pantglas Junior School who helped rescue children during the disaster.

Accompanying Noah were his younger brother Charlie and their parents, Gemma Bray and Adam Jones.

The Wales YFC Choir performed “Fel Hyn Da Ni Fod” by Bwncath as the royal party left the building.

National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa’s proposed reading was rejected by the Senedd Commission, which said the poem “was not the right fit for this occasion”. The piece, titled “To Grow”, referenced transgender healthcare and the situation in Gaza.

The planned Aberfan visit will be the first time a reigning sovereign has travelled to the village for the anniversary, underscoring the royal family’s ongoing connection with Wales.

King Charles’ itinerary reflects a blend of remembrance, cultural acknowledgement and a call to action on environmental issues, signalling the monarchy’s attempt to engage with contemporary Welsh concerns.