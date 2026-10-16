Wales firms boost growth with workforce development partnerships

Monmouthshire Building Society and Educ8 Training showcase how work‑based learning strengthens staff skills, retention and community benefits.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Employers across Wales are increasingly turning to long‑term workforce development as a strategic priority, with a growing number of partnerships linking businesses to specialist training providers.

Educ8 Training, a national learning provider, has highlighted its collaboration with Monmouthshire Building Society as a model for how work‑based learning can be embedded within an organisation’s culture.

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The Society’s Community Academy offers staff the chance to study for nationally recognised qualifications while remaining in their roles, allowing new skills to be applied immediately on the job.

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“Having struggled at school myself, apprenticeships have become one of my greatest passions,” said Katrina Stewart, Talent and Learning Partner at Monmouthshire Building Society.

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She added that her own learning journey inspired her to become an Assessor and that supporting colleagues “is a privilege”.

Stewart explained that apprenticeships have boosted confidence and knowledge for many learners, noting, “I have seen people develop valuable skills and knowledge that they can carry into their future careers.”

She stressed that career paths are rarely straightforward, saying, “Everyone’s journey looks different, but with the right support and belief, you can achieve more than you might think.”

Educ8 Training reports that the partnership has helped the Society build capability from within, retain talent and create clearer progression routes for staff.

Employers such as the building society are also seeing wider benefits, with a more motivated workforce contributing to improved customer service and operational efficiency.

Industry analysts note that the shift towards continuous learning reflects broader changes in technology and customer expectations, which demand new skill sets on an ongoing basis.

Work‑based programmes are designed to align learning outcomes with organisational goals, ensuring that training is not a peripheral activity but a core component of business strategy.

Local authorities have welcomed the trend, pointing to the positive impact on community cohesion when employees gain qualifications that enhance both personal and regional economic prospects.

Monmouthshire Building Society’s approach includes regular feedback loops between managers and learners, allowing training to be tailored to emerging needs.

Such collaboration is being replicated in other sectors, with manufacturing firms, health trusts and public services exploring similar models.

Trade bodies report that organisations investing in their people are seeing lower staff turnover and higher employee engagement scores.

“When people feel that their development is valued, learning becomes part of an organisation’s culture rather than something that happens alongside it,” a spokesperson for Educ8 Training said.

The emphasis on lifelong learning aligns with the Welsh Government’s ambition to upskill the workforce and support economic resilience.

Recent data shows that apprenticeship starts in Wales have risen steadily, suggesting that more employers are recognising the dual benefit of skill development and talent retention.

For employees, the opportunity to study while working offers a practical route to career progression without the disruption of leaving their current position.

Stewart concluded that personal development is highly individual, urging staff to “give it a go, you might just discover that you love the learning journey.”

As the partnership between Educ8 Training and Monmouthshire Building Society demonstrates, sustained investment in people can drive both organisational success and broader community prosperity.