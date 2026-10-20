📷 England vs Pakistan ODI: Rawalpindi match stats and score | Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 3:24 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England’s cricketing campaign in Pakistan has begun with a cautious yet steady start, as the second match of the ODI Tri-Series commenced at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2026. The encounter, part of the broader build-up to the upcoming ODI World Cup, saw both sides field their strongest available line-ups in a contest that promises to be a significant test of form and tactical acumen. As the first innings unfolded, the scoreboard reflected a methodical approach from the batting side, with the run rate hovering around a conservative 1.00 in the opening over, setting a tone of patience rather than aggression for the early stages of the game.

The initial phase of the innings was characterised by a slow accumulation of runs, with the total reaching just one run and one wicket in the first over bowled by Gus Atkinson. However, the momentum shifted slightly as Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled his first over, conceding three runs without losing a wicket, which pushed the run rate up to 3.00.

By the end of the second over, the score had climbed to six runs for one wicket, indicating that the batters were beginning to settle into their rhythm. The required run rate remained high at 6.12, a figure that would demand significant acceleration from the middle order as the innings progressed towards the 50-over limit.

As the innings moved into its mid-phase, the scoring rate increased noticeably, reflecting a more aggressive intent from the batters. By the tenth over, the score had reached 46 runs for two wickets, with the bowlers conceding 12 runs in that specific over.

This surge in scoring brought the total to 46, while the wicket count remained at two, suggesting that the top order had managed to establish a solid platform despite early pressure. The required run rate continued to be a critical metric, with 294 balls remaining to chase a target that would require a sustained effort from the remaining batters.

The middle overs saw a mix of consolidation and acceleration, with the score reaching 92 runs for four wickets by the end of the 20th over. This milestone marked a significant point in the innings, as the team had managed to cross the 90-run mark while retaining enough wickets to build a substantial total.

The bowlers had conceded 13 runs in the 19th over, a spike in scoring that highlighted the pressure on the fielding side to maintain discipline. By the 25th over, the score had reached 118 runs for four wickets, with the run rate stabilising as the batters focused on rotating the strike effectively.

As the innings entered its final stages, the scoring rate remained consistent, with the total reaching 196 runs for five wickets by the 38th over. This steady accumulation of runs demonstrated the resilience of the batting lineup, which had managed to keep the score climbing despite the loss of key wickets.

The 39th over saw a significant burst of scoring, with 13 runs added to the total, bringing the score to 209 runs for five wickets. This over was crucial in maintaining the momentum, as the team pushed towards the 250-run mark, a benchmark that would provide a competitive target for the opposing side.

The final stages of the innings were marked by a mix of caution and aggression, with the score reaching 215 runs for ten wickets by the end of the 39th over. This collapse in the final overs saw three wickets fall in a single over, a dramatic turn of events that underscored the volatility of the match.

The final score of the innings was 215 runs for ten wickets, a total that reflected both the resilience of the batters in the middle overs and the pressure of the final stages. The match, now in its concluding phase, sets the stage for a tense chase, with the required run rate and remaining balls serving as key indicators of the outcome.

The broader context of this match is significant, as it forms part of the ODI Tri-Series in Pakistan, a tournament that serves as a crucial preparation for the ODI World Cup. The presence of high-profile players such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Gus Atkinson highlights the competitive nature of the series, with both teams fielding their best resources.

The match, played under day-night conditions, adds an additional layer of complexity, with the changing light and pitch conditions influencing the tactical decisions of both sides. As the series progresses, the performances in this match will be closely scrutinised, with the results potentially impacting the teams’ confidence and form ahead of the World Cup.

The statistical data from the match provides a detailed insight into the flow of the game, with the run rate and wicket fall patterns offering valuable metrics for analysis. The initial slow start, followed by a steady increase in scoring, and the final collapse, paints a picture of a match that was closely contested and highly unpredictable.

The required run rate of 6.12 at the start of the innings, and the subsequent changes in this figure, reflect the dynamic nature of the game and the importance of adapting to the conditions. As the series continues, the data from this match will serve as a benchmark for future performances, with both teams aiming to improve their consistency and scoring rate in the remaining fixtures.

The match at Rawalpindi is not just a contest between two teams, but a significant event in the cricketing calendar, with implications for the teams’ World Cup preparations. The performance of the bowlers, particularly in the final overs, will be a key factor in determining the outcome of the series.

The batters, on the other hand, will need to maintain their composure and focus, as the pressure of the chase will be intense. The match, with its mix of aggression and caution, serves as a reminder of the challenges that both teams will face in the upcoming World Cup, where the stakes will be even higher and the competition even more fierce.