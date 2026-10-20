📷 Martinez concussion casts doubt over Chelsea's next fixtures | Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 3:24 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Emiliano Martínez was taken to hospital for precautionary tests after sustaining what Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso described as a concussion during the Blues’ 2‑0 victory at Everton on Saturday. The Argentina international had earlier helped secure Chelsea’s first Premier League clean sheet in nine months, ending a run of 23 matches without a shut‑out.

Pedro Neto opened the scoring and later added a second, guiding the visitors to a win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The breakthrough came after a free‑kick from Kiernan Dewsbury‑Hall, when Martínez collided with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the 68th minute while attempting to claim the ensuing cross. An eight‑minute stoppage followed before the Argentine was replaced by 21‑year‑old Mike Penders, who made his Premier League debut and saw out the remainder of the match.

Alonso said after the game: “It was a concussion, but beyond that I do not know.” I have only seen one clip of the incident, so we need to wait. What we know is that he left the stadium conscious and is now in hospital undergoing precautionary tests.

We need to wait. Hopefully it will not be too serious, but at the moment we just have to wait. The manager added that doubts now loom over Martínez’s availability for Chelsea’s next three fixtures – a Premier League clash with Tottenham, a visit to Manchester United and a Carabao Cup tie at Liverpool.

The win marked Chelsea’s first clean sheet since a 2‑0 triumph over Brentford in January, a milestone the club had not achieved in nine months. Alonso stressed he was “not obsessed” with keeping a clean sheet, but noted the side had entered the match having conceded a league‑high 13 goals. The defensive improvement followed a 5‑1 victory over Bournemouth after the international break.

Everton managed only six shots, their fewest in a Premier League game since recording five against Arsenal last December, and Chelsea allowed just one clear‑cut opportunity. The Blues also recorded their lowest expected‑goals‑against (xG) figure against top‑flight opposition this season at 0.45.

Chelsea lined up a back three of Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill, with wing‑backs Pedro Neto and Jorrel Hato providing width. The midfield pairing of Moisés Caicedo, returning from international duty, and new signing Jordan Henderson added solidity and experience. Club‑record signing Morgan Rogers, acquired for £117 million, set the tone early, squaring up to Everton defender James Tarkowski during a lively first half.

Alonso praised his side’s performance, saying: “We needed to show that we can win in this way.” We looked solid, we played solidly, we were strong and we stayed in control. In the first half there were difficult periods with throw‑ins, corners and pressure from Everton.

You have to overcome those moments. In the Premier League it is very hard to have complete control in an away game, but you cannot lose your shape or your conviction.

Mike Penders, who became Chelsea’s youngest goalkeeper to appear in the Premier League at 21, had previously made 81 senior appearances. He arrived at the club from Genk for £17 million in 2024, spending the 2023‑24 season on loan at Strasbourg where he impressed in both the Conference League and Ligue 1. Genk’s reputation for producing elite custodians has led to frequent comparisons with Thibaut Courtois, a similarity reinforced by Penders’ 6‑ft‑7‑in frame and recent involvement with the Belgium national team set‑up.

Goalkeeping coaches Guy Martens and Gilbert Roex, who have overseen the development of keepers such as Koen Casteels, Maarten Vandevoordt and Lucca Brughmans, praised Penders’ potential. Roex said: “We have produced a lot of great goalkeepers, but Mike is the one with the potential to reach the same level as Thibaut.” His sense of calm is gold in goalkeeping. Should Martínez’s concussion be confirmed, Premier League protocols would typically enforce a minimum 14‑day return‑to‑play period, leaving the Blues to rely on the young Belgian for the demanding run of fixtures ahead.

With the club also coping with James out for three months after knee surgery, the injury to Martínez adds further uncertainty to a squad seeking stability after a turbulent season that saw them labelled a “soft” side away from home, having lost 19 of their previous 41 matches north of Luton over the past four years. The outcome of the precautionary tests will shape Chelsea’s options as they prepare for a crucial stretch of games.