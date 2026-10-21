Caerphilly Council Appoints New Waste Cabinet Member

Cllr Adrian Hussey takes charge of waste services as Caerphilly County Borough Council reorganises its cabinet to cut costs and prepare for new recycling systems.

📷 Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 1:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Caerphilly County Borough Council has appointed a new cabinet member for waste and recycling, marking a significant shift in the local authority’s leadership structure. Cllr Adrian Hussey, a Labour representative for the Newbridge ward, has taken up the post previously held by Cllr Chris Morgan. This appointment forms part of a broader reorganisation of the council’s top table, which will now operate with one fewer member than before.

The changes follow Cllr Morgan’s recent decision to step down from the cabinet and the death in late August of Cllr Nigel George. The council has restructured its portfolios to ensure continuity of service while addressing the current financial climate. Cllr Hussey expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I’m delighted to take on the important cabinet role of waste and recycling.”

He noted his background as a serving member of the cross-party waste group, adding that this experience provides him with “a strong insight into the role.”

The reorganisation involves the careful redistribution of responsibilities previously held by the departing councillors. Cllr Morgan’s former remit for leisure services has been transferred to Cllr Shayne Cook, while green spaces are now under the stewardship of Cllr Amanda McConnell. The portfolio formerly held by Cllr George has also been divided between two existing cabinet members.

Cllr McConnell has taken on the highways responsibility, while Cllr Eluned Stenner has assumed the role for corporate services.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who leads the local authority and its Labour group, welcomed the new appointment. He stated, “I would like to welcome Cllr Adrian Hussey to the cabinet and look forward to working alongside him.” The council leader emphasised that the structural changes were designed to streamline operations and improve efficiency across the borough.

This approach aims to maintain high standards of service delivery despite the challenging economic environment facing local government.

The creation of a standalone cabinet position for waste and recycling is a strategic move ahead of planned service changes. Cllr Pritchard explained that this dedicated role is intended to oversee the transition towards a more sustainable waste management system. The council is preparing for significant updates to how waste is collected and processed across Caerphilly County Borough.

These preparations are crucial for meeting national environmental targets and enhancing local infrastructure.

Planning permission was granted earlier this month for a new waste depot in Ystrad Mynach. The council hopes this facility will unlock greater recycling potential and drive up performance against national targets. The depot is expected to start operating in 2029, ushering in wider changes to waste services.

This development represents a key investment in the borough’s long-term environmental strategy and operational capacity.

The new waste depot will facilitate the adoption of a new kerbside sorting system for residents. Under this proposed scheme, households will place different recyclable materials in separate containers at home. This shift from mixed recycling to segregated collection aims to improve the quality of materials sent for processing.

The council believes this method will significantly enhance the efficiency of the recycling process.

Cllr Pritchard highlighted the benefits of these upcoming changes for the local community. He stated that the reforms would achieve “a cleaner, greener and more efficient service for residents.” The council leader added that the new system would allow the authority to “process materials locally and provide a more effective and efficient service.”

This localised approach is expected to reduce reliance on external facilities and lower overall operational costs.

The council leader also addressed the financial implications of the cabinet reorganisation. He noted that the changes would result in the reduction of one cabinet member post. Cllr Pritchard stated, “I am mindful that the financial position is challenging and we all need to do our bit to cut costs.”

This decision reflects a broader commitment to fiscal responsibility within the local authority.

The reduction in cabinet size is expected to generate savings that can be redirected towards other priorities. Cllr Pritchard confirmed that the funds saved would be put towards delivering key council services for residents. This reallocation of resources aims to protect essential services while managing the council’s budget effectively.

The move demonstrates a pragmatic approach to balancing service delivery with financial constraints.

The appointment of Cllr Hussey and the subsequent portfolio changes signal a new phase for Caerphilly County Borough Council. With the new waste depot on the horizon and a streamlined leadership team, the council is positioning itself for future growth. Residents can expect further updates as the implementation of the new kerbside sorting system progresses towards its 2029 launch.

The council remains committed to transparent communication regarding these significant service changes.