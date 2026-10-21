Ceredigion youth win £1,500 bursary

Three Ceredigion youngsters receive £1,500 to pursue sport, business and trades, backed by West Wales Holiday Cottages.

📷 Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 1:16 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Three Ceredigion youngsters have been awarded the annual Ceredigion Youth Bursary, each receiving £1,500 to help realise ambitions in sport, business and skilled trades. The award, now in its ninth year, aims to remove financial barriers for young people aged 11 to 25 across the county.

Martha Silvestri‑Jones, 13, Chloe Jones, 23, and Ollie Reilly, 15, were named the successful recipients. Their proposals span a range of pursuits, from community‑focused sport projects to entrepreneurial ventures and vocational training opportunities.

The bursary is funded through sponsorship from West Wales Holiday Cottages, a local business committed to supporting youth development. The £1,500 grant is intended to assist recipients in gaining qualifications, developing skills or launching personal initiatives that benefit themselves and their communities.

Applications were received over the summer and assessed by members of the Ceredigion Youth Forum, known as Panel Dewis. The panel applied a scoring system that evaluated each proposal’s potential impact, feasibility and contribution to the applicant’s local area.

Entries this year covered diverse ambitions, including social enterprises, community events, training opportunities and innovative business ideas. The rigorous assessment ensured that the three winners demonstrated both personal drive and a clear benefit to the wider community.

The recipients were invited to a presentation at Theatre Felinfach on 30 September, where their achievements were celebrated alongside those of other young people making a difference across Ceredigion. The ceremony highlighted the county’s commitment to nurturing youthful talent.

During the event, additional young achievers were recognised for contributions in arts, environmental projects and local volunteering, underscoring the breadth of ambition present in the region’s youth.

Gwion Bowen, the council’s Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, praised the high standard of applications and the dedication of the youth forum members who selected the winners. His remarks reflected confidence in the programme’s ability to empower young residents.

Lisa Stopher, Managing Director of West Wales Holiday Cottages, said the company was pleased to continue supporting young people in the county. She added that the business wanted to help the recipients realise their ambitions, highlighting the partnership’s long‑term commitment.

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, congratulated the successful applicants and stressed the value of recognising young people’s aspirations. His comments reinforced the council’s role in fostering educational and vocational pathways.

Since its inception, the Ceredigion Youth Bursary has supported 22 young people, providing a cumulative £33,000 in financial assistance. The programme’s track record demonstrates its growing influence on youth development throughout the county.

The council confirmed that further information about next year’s bursary will be released in 2027, ensuring continued opportunities for aspiring young Ceredigion residents. The ongoing support signals a sustained investment in the county’s future talent pool.

By removing financial obstacles, the bursary enables recipients to pursue training, launch projects and contribute positively to their communities, reinforcing Ceredigion’s reputation as a nurturing environment for youthful ambition.