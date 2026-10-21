Welsh Red Meat Showcased on the World Stage at SIAL Paris

The biennial SIAL event expects around 300,000 food‑industry professionals from more than 130 countries, making it a pivotal fixture on the global culinary calendar. Such scale offers Welsh…

📷 Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 2:00 am 📖 1 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is presenting PGI‑protected Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef at SIAL Paris, one of the world’s largest food and drink exhibitions. The showcase aims to underline the quality and provenance of Wales’s premium red meat to an international audience.

The biennial SIAL event expects around 300,000 food‑industry professionals from more than 130 countries, making it a pivotal fixture on the global culinary calendar. Such scale offers Welsh exporters a rare opportunity to engage directly with buyers, importers and food‑service operators from key markets.

HCC is working in partnership with the Welsh Government and leading Welsh red‑meat exporters to promote the sector at the trade fair. The collaboration provides a platform for strengthening existing relationships and forging new commercial links across the globe.

Throughout the three‑day exhibition, HCC has scheduled a series of cooking demonstrations and business‑to‑business meetings to highlight the versatility of Welsh Lamb and Beef. Demonstrations feature a range of dishes designed to inspire retailers and food‑service professionals with the premium credentials of the PGI brands.