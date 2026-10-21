Fishguard Town Hall: £70k reserves and 98% support revealed

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 2:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council has disclosed that £70,000 has been specifically earmarked in its reserves to facilitate the proposed community asset transfer of Fishguard Town Hall. This financial commitment was revealed by Town Clerk and Responsible Financial Officer Rachel Thomson following detailed inquiries into the council’s long-term viability for the historic building. The disclosure provides crucial clarity on how the local authority intends to manage the initial financial risks associated with taking ownership of the Grade II listed landmark.

The council’s financial plan projects an operating deficit of £13,892.82 in the first year, followed by a smaller shortfall of £2,093.32 in the second year. These initial losses total £15,986.14, before the plan forecasts a surplus of £8,550.02 in the third year of operation. Ms Thomson confirmed that the £70,000 reserve is considerably larger than this forecast initial operating shortfall, providing a substantial buffer for the transition period.

However, the Town Clerk clarified that these funds may also be required to cover professional fees and costs associated with developing future improvement projects. She emphasised that the financial plan is a live document, with the figures shared representing the most up-to-date data currently available. The plans are intended to be revised to reflect the eventual starting date for the transfer, ensuring accuracy as negotiations progress.

Public support for the transfer has grown significantly, with 98% of respondents to the 2026 consultation expressing their backing for the initiative. This represents a marked increase from the 89% support recorded in the 2024 consultation, which generated 109 completed feedback forms. The most recent engagement exercise involved four daytime events and one evening event, attracting 89 attendees and resulting in 61 completed feedback forms.

Ms Thomson noted that these percentages reflect the council’s reported results among consultation respondents. It is important to note that these figures should not be interpreted as a representative survey of every resident in Fishguard and Goodwick. Nevertheless, the high level of engagement underscores the community’s desire to secure the building’s long-term future in local ownership.

Despite the strong financial reserves, quotations have not yet been obtained for potential major works involving the roof, skylight, damp, and timber issues. Ms Thomson explained that the current financial plan includes routine maintenance rather than a costed schedule for these significant building repairs. With the county council and Town Council now agreed on a proposed freehold transfer, preparations can begin for these future projects.

The earmarked reserves could be used to cover project-related fees where necessary, after which capital funding sources, including grants, could be explored. The Town Council has previously identified potential grant opportunities but has not yet applied for or secured any funding. Additionally, no further increase in the Town Council precept is currently planned for the proposed takeover, aiming to minimise the burden on local taxpayers.

Regarding the projected rental income from the county council for the library and tapestry facilities, no confirmed rent and service-charge figure has yet been received. Consequently, the financial plan has relied on earlier estimates pending formal agreement between the parties. This uncertainty highlights the ongoing nature of the negotiations and the need for precise financial modelling as the transfer date approaches.

The Town Hall, a Grade II listed landmark, currently accommodates the library, the Last Invasion Tapestry exhibition, markets, traders, and various community uses. Securing its future in local ownership is intended to preserve these vital services for the community. The additional financial information helps explain how the council intends to manage early risks while pursuing this wider objective.

Ms Thomson expressed disappointment with the original media coverage of the financial projections, describing the approach as a “negative stance.” She stated that this perspective did not reflect the positive attitude of the Town Council and the local community towards the transfer. She referenced the public engagement event held on 1 October, noting that questions could have been raised directly at that time.

The Town Clerk also extended an invitation to meet with the Town Council to discuss the details further. This response highlights the council’s commitment to transparency and engagement with both the public and the press. As negotiations continue, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth transition that safeguards the heritage and utility of Fishguard Town Hall.

The first two years’ forecast losses remain as previously reported, while the full cost of any major capital repairs has yet to be established. The council’s strategy relies on a combination of reserves, potential grants, and careful management of operational costs. This approach aims to balance immediate financial stability with the long-term preservation of a key community asset.