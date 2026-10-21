Mayor hails youth talent at Pembrokeshire College book festival

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 1:16 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mayor Councillor Randell Izaiah Thomas‑Turner and Sheriff Councillor Dani Thomas‑Turner attended the Penguin Book Festival at Pembrokeshire College on Tuesday 20 October, praising the creativity, enthusiasm and ambition displayed by the county’s young people. Their visit highlighted the town’s commitment to supporting education and cultural engagement across Pembrokeshire.

The festival, hosted by the college, celebrated reading, storytelling and the broader role of education in building confidence and opening new opportunities for students. It also offered a platform for pupils to showcase achievements in technology and robotics alongside literary pursuits.

During the programme, the Mayor met author Richard Williams, discussing the lasting impact of books and the importance of encouraging lifelong reading habits. Their conversation underscored how storytelling can inspire young minds to explore diverse narratives and develop critical thinking skills.

Students seized the chance to engage directly with the civic leaders, posing questions about the responsibilities of local government and sharing personal experiences of school life. The interaction provided a rare glimpse into how public officials can influence youth development beyond the classroom.

A highlight of the day was the college’s robotics team, who were competing in a regional competition while the Mayor observed their demonstrations. He noted the technical skill, problem‑solving ability and creativity evident in the students’ projects.

“The talent we have here in Pembrokeshire is something we should be incredibly proud of,” the Mayor said, emphasizing the need for continued support of STEM opportunities for young people across the county.

Mayor Thomas‑Turner expressed particular enjoyment in speaking with pupils who approached him with ideas and queries. “Those conversations are so important, and it was brilliant to hear their thoughts and get to know them,” he remarked, highlighting the value of direct dialogue.

Lecturers and learner executives also joined the discussions, outlining the range of programmes and pathways available at Pembrokeshire College, from vocational training to higher‑education routes, reinforcing the institution’s role as a community hub.

Reflecting on the event, the Mayor affirmed that education plays a vital role in helping young people realise their potential both inside and outside the classroom. “As Mayor of Haverfordwest, I always want to champion our young people, celebrate their achievements and encourage them to make the most of every opportunity available to them,” he declared.

He added that the day reminded him of the broader purpose of schooling: “Today was a wonderful reminder that education is about so much more than what happens in a classroom.” It’s about building confidence, discovering new interests, developing skills and giving young people the belief that they can achieve great things.

The Mayor concluded by thanking Pembrokeshire College for its hospitality and the dedication of its staff and students. “A huge thank you to Pembrokeshire College for the invitation and for making us feel so welcome,” he said, before praising the overall experience.

“It was an absolutely incredible day, and I look forward to seeing what these talented young people go on to achieve,” he added, signalling ongoing support for future events that showcase the region’s youthful talent.