Russell Brand Faces ‘Hell On Earth’ At HMP Wandsworth After 10-Year Sentence For Sexual Offences

Russell Brand, 51, will face “hell on earth” inside HMP Wandsworth, according to a former inmate who served time at the South London jail. The comedian and former media personality was convicted a week ago of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and six months in prison for these offences.

Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth, which is one of England’s largest Victorian-era prisons. Chris Atkins, who served eight months at the facility for tax fraud, described the conditions as “hell on earth. He warned that the initial period of incarceration is particularly severe for new arrivals.

“The first month is hands-down the worst,” Atkins stated. “The mental shock is absolutely colossal. It was colossal for me and it’s going to be 10 times worse for him because of the nature of his offences and the height from which he’s fallen.

Atkins emphasised the psychological impact of sudden confinement.

Atkins continued: “He has to come to terms with it and the pure physical shock of suddenly being trapped in a dungeon for weeks on end with nobody to talk to most of the time is ghastly. The former inmate highlighted the isolation inherent in the prison environment for those newly sentenced.

A source close to the disgraced comedian said he was doing “remarkably well considering the circumstances. The source noted that Brand had been moved from isolation to a main wing in the prison. This transition suggests an adjustment to the daily routine of the facility.

A member of staff at Wandsworth said there had been “much excitement” among the inmates about Brand’s arrival. “Prisons are boring and Russell Brand being in their space has given them some fun – they’ve been slamming on cell doors and shouting out his name,” the staff member explained. The reaction was not entirely positive, however.

The staff member added: “He is a rapist, so there’s also been some anger about what he’s done. We’re very aware of that feeling. This indicates a mixed reception within the prison population, combining curiosity with hostility towards the convicted offender.

Brand is likely to still be in a cell on his own, which would usually contain a bed, a basin, and a toilet. Depending on where he is housed within the prison, he may also have access to a television and a kettle. Basic amenities are provided to all inmates upon arrival.

Upon arrival, Brand’s possessions will have been confiscated, including his mobile phone, clothing, and any other valuables. He will have been issued with a grey prison tracksuit, a uniform that has been described by some former inmates as “itchy” and “often the wrong size. This standard issue kit replaces personal clothing.

The former media personality will have been given a night pack to sustain him initially. This pack contains items such as biscuits, teabags, a small bag of cereal, some sugar, and a carton of milk. According to the charity Prison Reform Trust, this is to help inmates until they can buy goods from the prison shop.

Brand, who has positioned himself as a Christian influencer, would be able to register for the weekly Sunday service in the prison chapel. Former inmates said many sign up just to get out of their cell. He could probably get regular time with the prison chaplain if he wanted spiritual support during his sentence.

Inmates receive money through prison work or from their family, but opportunities are limited. Several former prisoners have noted there were a limited number of jobs in places like workshops, laundry rooms, and libraries. Access to employment is a key aspect of prison life.

It is much harder for sex offenders to get work because their conviction means they are more at risk of assault while mixing with other inmates. Staff at other prisons say Brand’s fame and the offences of which he has been convicted could make him a target. Security concerns are heightened for such individuals.

Sex offenders are often among those most at risk of being attacked within the prison system. One prison governor said: “When a trial gets plenty of publicity it highlights the crimes the offender has committed. This in turn makes him vulnerable to the inmates own ‘justice’ system of arbitrary beatings and assaults, especially where sex crimes are involved.

The governor highlighted the specific dangers faced by high-profile sex offenders.

The prison paperwork is also said to be a huge challenge for newcomers. Getting permission to make phone calls and filling out visitor requests can take a long time, as these have to go through the system to be signed off. Bureaucratic processes can be slow and confusing for new prisoners.

Atkins said: “He won’t have anyone set up on his visitor account – visitors need a series of checks. Phone numbers need to be approved. These checks are not quick and you need to know how to make these applications.

The administrative burden adds to the difficulty of maintaining external connections.

“There is often nobody there to tell you how this all works so you have to work it out,” Atkins added. He noted that it took five weeks to see his young son when he went inside. The delay in establishing contact with family members is a common experience for new inmates.

It is just days since Brand was sentenced to more than a decade in prison. At this stage, nobody knows what the future holds for him. His immediate future is defined by the strict regime of HMP Wandsworth.

In time he may be transferred to a different jail with a less harsh regime and more modern facilities. The guidelines state that offenders jailed for four or more years for some serious violent or sexual offences will be released at the two-thirds point. In Brand’s case, that would be seven years.