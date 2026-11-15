Scotland edge Australia 15-12 in scrappy Murrayfield Nations Championship win

Scotland secured a gritty 15-12 victory over Australia at Murrayfield in a scrappy Nations Championship encounter that ended a weekend of rugby brilliance.

Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey scored tries for the home side, while Finn Russell added a penalty to seal the narrow win.

The match served as a stark contrast to the previous days’ high drama, following France’s win over South Africa and Wales’ stunning defeat of the All Blacks.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu was ruled out with a knee injury before the first whistle, forcing Tom Jordan into the midfield.

Rory Darge assumed the leadership role, though Scotland were acknowledged as a weaker outfit without their regular captain.

Both replacements are stand-up operators, but the absence of Tuipulotu left significant question marks over the team’s structure.

The pre-match narrative suggested a redemption arc for Scotland and retribution for Australia, who had suffered a heavy defeat at Twickenham.

Scotland drew first blood early, owning possession and capitalising on a scrum after a grubber from Russell caused chaos.

Matt Fagerson, positioned on the right touchline, slid over easily to score, though Russell missed the subsequent conversion.

The missed kick proved costly as Harry Potter exploited a defensive lapse to score a try for Australia with class.

Scotland thought they had extended their lead shortly after, but the ball was deemed out of play in a marginal call.

Kyle Steyn’s mid-air volley to Graham, who touched down, was disallowed, keeping the scoreline tight at 5-5.

Scott Cummings was replaced by Max Williamson midway through the opening half due to injury, further disrupting Scotland’s rhythm.

Jack Dempsey drove over for Scotland’s second try against the nation he once represented, with Russell converting to make it 12-5.

Billy Pollard was driven over from a lineout maul for Australia, but the Wallabies were penalised for obstruction.

The game was characterised by turnovers, missed opportunities, and a notable absence of creative flair from both sides.

Despite possessing talented players, neither attack sparked, resulting in a low-key and error-strewn performance that lacked excitement.

Billy Pollard was sent off for going high on Blair Kinghorn early in the second half, leaving Australia with 14 men.

Scotland failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage, butchering a close-range lineout opportunity and losing their own throw.

Finn Russell eventually banged over a penalty after 47 minutes of waiting, making the score 15-5 and clinching the game.

This penalty came on the back of multiple Wallaby breakdown offences, highlighting Australia’s struggles with discipline.

In the dying seconds, Max Jorgensen ran in after a beautiful offload from Jeremy Williams to score a late try for Australia.

Ben Donaldson put over the conversion to make it 15-12, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

Scotland survived to move above Wales into fourth in the northern hemisphere table, though they lacked a bonus point.

The final whistle was a blessing for fans, as the match offered little of the quality seen in recent high-profile fixtures.

“When you’re Scottish, winning’s always good. We very rarely win in style,” a post-match sentiment captured the mood.

The encounter will likely fade from memory quickly, overshadowed by the memorable rugby played in Paris and Cardiff.