Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows confirmed for I’m a Celebrity 2026 jungle lineup

ITV has confirmed the full 26th series lineup for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, featuring football legend Wayne Rooney and Love Island runner-up Chloe Burrows. The programme, hosted by Ant and Dec, is set to air this coming Monday from the jungle in New South Wales, Australia.

The three-week reality series marks a significant return for the broadcaster’s flagship entertainment franchise.

Rooney, widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation, retired in 2021 after a record-breaking career with Everton and Manchester United. Since stepping away from professional play, the former England captain has managed Plymouth Argyle and Derby County while serving as a Match of the Day pundit. He stated he now finally has the time to participate in his favourite reality show.

Addressing his apprehensions, Rooney admitted: “Jumping out of a helicopter is a big fear. But I hope I do that, because then I will have conquered that fear. He also noted his dislike for snakes, adding: “I will try everything if there is an eating trial.

It’s about embracing everything. His wife, Coleen, who appeared in the 2024 series, offered him valuable advice for the experience.

Chloe Burrows, known for her role in series seven of Love Island in 2021, expressed her enthusiasm for the jungle challenge. The podcaster and radio DJ, who hosts Chloe vs The World, described the show as a “British Christmas staple. She remarked: “No dating, no bikinis – just massive rats, spiders, and snakes.

I am so looking forward to this.

Burrows anticipated the experience would serve as a digital detox, predicting she would emerge from the jungle feeling Zen. The confirmed cast joins other high-profile personalities for the upcoming broadcast. Viewers can expect the full three-week run to commence this Monday on ITV.