Carol Vorderman honoured with BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips award

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 3:02 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carol Vorderman received the BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award for Outstanding Contribution to Television at a ceremony in Newport on Sunday, marking a rare honour for the veteran presenter.

The 65‑year‑old, who grew up in Prestatyn and attended schools in Rhyl before studying engineering at Cambridge, was accompanied on the red carpet by her son Cameron King, who made a seldom‑seen public appearance.

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In a message posted to social media after the event, Vorderman thanked the public for supporting her throughout a 44‑year broadcasting career.

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“Thank YOU, all of you.” I’ve seen a lot over my 44 years on the telly box, and in spite of fashions coming and going somehow I’m still there.

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“Every single time I think how privileged I am, and have been, to have that in my life.”

Vorderman added that she had been “floating since Sunday” and felt “more determined than ever to fight the good fight”.

During her acceptance speech she reflected on her North Wales upbringing, recalling a former maths teacher who inspired her activism.

She recounted how Welsh road signs were once not bilingual and joked that the teacher occasionally missed lessons after being summoned before magistrates for painting over the signs in protest.

Born in Prestatyn, Vorderman attended Ysgol Mair and Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School in Rhyl before winning a place at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, at the age of 17.

Her television career began with the game show Countdown in 1982, a role that propelled her into the public eye and made her one of the most recognisable faces on British television.

Beyond her on‑screen work, Vorderman has championed maths education and STEM subjects, frequently promoting the importance of numeracy in schools.

The BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award, one of the organisation’s most prestigious honours, recognises individuals who have made a lasting impact on Welsh television.

Vorderman’s win highlights the enduring connection between Welsh talent and the broader UK broadcasting landscape.

Her acceptance speech also paid tribute to the viewers and supporters she has met throughout her career, underscoring the personal relationships that have sustained her public profile.

Industry observers note that Vorderman’s continued relevance, despite shifting fashions in television, reflects her adaptability and commitment to public engagement.

The ceremony in Newport, attended by leading figures from the Welsh creative sector, celebrated a range of achievements in film, television and digital media.

Vorderman’s accolade adds to a distinguished list of past recipients who have shaped the cultural fabric of Wales and the United Kingdom.

She concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude for the “tens and tens and tens of thousands of people” who have reached out over the decades, reinforcing the communal spirit that has defined her career.