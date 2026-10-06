Major Menai Strait crossing announcement expected today

Welsh Government set to reveal details on a new Menai Strait crossing and Newport M4 upgrades, with Transport Minister Julie James speaking at 14:00 GMT.

Photo credit: North Wales Chronicle

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 3:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government is set to unveil a major transport decision today, with Transport Minister Julie James due to speak on a new Menai Strait crossing and upgrades to the M4 around Newport.

Early this morning the government’s transport page posted a photograph of the historic Menai Bridge on its social channels, captioned simply “An announcement is coming…”.

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Officials confirmed that the post signals only the timing of the briefing, not the substance of the forthcoming policy.

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Minister James is scheduled to address the press at the Menai Bridge at 14:00 GMT, before moving to a separate session on the Newport‑area M4 corridor.

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The Menai Strait crossing has long been a focal point of Welsh infrastructure planning, with past proposals ranging from a new bridge to a tunnel intended to ease pressure on the existing A55 route.

The current Menai Bridge, opened in 1826, now carries over 20,000 vehicles daily and remains a vital link between Anglesey and the mainland.

Welsh Government’s 2023 transport strategy highlighted the need for a second crossing to bolster economic growth and improve network resilience.

In a 2022 statement the administration pledged to assess the feasibility of a new crossing, citing rising freight volumes and tourism demand.

The M4 stretch around Newport has similarly featured in recent reviews, with concerns over congestion and the impact of heavy goods traffic on local communities.

That section of the M4, part of the strategic east‑west route linking London to South Wales, handles more than 150,000 vehicles each day.

Funding for upgrades to the Newport corridor, including widening and junction improvements, has previously been earmarked in the Welsh Government’s capital programme.

A senior civil servant, who asked to remain unnamed, said today’s announcement will “clarify the next steps for both projects”.

The civil servant added that the government is “committed to delivering infrastructure that supports jobs and connectivity across Wales”.

Opposition parties have called for transparency, urging the minister to publish detailed cost estimates and environmental assessments before any decision is finalised.

Anglesey County Council’s chair welcomed the prospect of a second link, describing it as “essential for sustaining growth”, while Newport City Council’s leader called improvements to the M4 “vital for the city’s economic future”.

The briefing will be streamed live on the department’s website and shared across its social media platforms, with a Q&A session to follow and an invitation for the public to submit questions via the government’s online portal.