Children’s care home plan withdrawn for Colwyn Bay hotel

Local opposition forces Quidos Care to pull its proposal for a residential children’s home in the historic Colbourne Hotel, preserving the town’s tourism asset.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 2:50 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Plans to turn the long‑standing Colbourne Hotel on Sea Bank Road into a children’s residential care home have been withdrawn after a wave of local opposition.

Quidos Care Ltd, a Bodlondeb‑based provider of specialist care, had applied to re‑purpose the unoccupied hotel for a home that would accommodate up to eight children aged eight to 18.

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The proposal promised support for youngsters who had experienced adverse childhood experiences and who presented with emotional, behavioural, psychological or social difficulties.

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Quidos said the new facility would create seven full‑time jobs in the town.

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Residents, however, rallied against the plan, arguing that the hotel was a “vital asset” for Colwyn Bay.

Local campaigners highlighted the lack of dedicated parking for staff and the risk of increased traffic congestion on the already busy Sea Bank Road.

Clwyd West MS Darren Millar warned that the change of use would have “an adverse impact on the residential character and amenity of Sea Bank Road”.

He added the scheme would “undermine efforts to increase the availability of tourism accommodation in the town”.

The Colbourne Hotel, run for more than four decades by the same family, was one of only two establishments offering bed and breakfast facilities in the area.

Its closure left the building vacant for several years, prompting the council to receive the care‑home application.

Public notices posted on the council’s portal attracted a surge of comments from neighbours concerned about the loss of a historic hospitality venue.

Many locals recalled the hotel’s role in welcoming visitors and supporting the town’s tourism economy.

Opponents argued that converting the site would diminish the town’s capacity to attract holidaymakers, especially during the summer season.

Parking concerns were amplified by the narrow width of Sea Bank Road, which already struggles to accommodate peak‑hour traffic.

Quidos Care Ltd cited the feedback as a key factor in its decision to pull the application.

The company has not ruled out submitting a revised proposal at a later date, but no new timetable has been announced.

Conwy County Borough Council confirmed it had received the withdrawal and would update the public register accordingly.

Council officers noted that the decision aligns with the community’s expressed desire to preserve the town’s residential character.

They added that any future development on the site would need to address the parking and amenity concerns raised.

Local business owners welcomed the outcome, saying the hotel’s potential as a tourism asset remains vital for the town’s economy.

“We need to protect what makes Colwyn Bay attractive to visitors,” one shopkeeper said, without naming the establishment.

The withdrawal also means the seven promised jobs will not materialise, a point noted by the town’s employment advisory service.

Officials from the advisory service said they will continue to monitor opportunities for job creation in the area.

Community groups have called for the council to explore alternative uses for the vacant building that would retain its hospitality function.

Suggestions have included converting the premises into a boutique hotel or a mixed‑use development with affordable housing.

These ideas remain under discussion, with no formal proposals yet submitted.

In the meantime, the Colbourne Hotel remains empty, its future uncertain as the town grapples with balancing development needs and preserving its character.

Residents say the episode underscores the importance of local voices in shaping planning decisions.

The council has pledged to keep the public notice portal updated with any new applications affecting the area.

Stakeholders are urged to submit comments promptly to ensure transparency in future planning processes.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on finding a sustainable solution that respects both the town’s heritage and its evolving social needs.