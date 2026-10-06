Cwmdu celebrates 25 years of Apple Day with cider and dancing

The village of Cwmdu marked its 25th Apple Day with fresh cider, folk music, Morris dancing and a host of apple‑themed competitions, highlighting community spirit.

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 3:20 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Cwmdu marked the 25th anniversary of its Apple Day on a bright autumn afternoon, drawing families and volunteers to the historic Cwmdu Inn. The day-long celebration featured fresh apple juice, locally brewed cider, folk music, Morris dancing and a series of apple‑themed competitions.

Organisers described the event as a “real community effort”, with participants bringing their own fruit to be pressed on site. “The annual Apple Day is a real community effort and this year was no exception”.

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A huge thank you goes to everyone who came along and supported the event, as well as to the many volunteers who gave up their time to man the bar, serve teas, run the BBQ and help with all the jobs that go on behind the scenes. Without the volunteers, Apple Day simply wouldn’t happen.”

Volunteers staffed the bar, served teas and ran a barbecue that kept the crowd fed throughout the afternoon”.

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Traditional Morris dancers and folk musicians provided a lively soundtrack, while food stalls offered a range of dishes, including South African fare from Mabiko. The Dinefwr Orchardeers set up a stand offering advice on apple tree care and identification, attracting both seasoned growers and curious newcomers.

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Competitions formed the heart of the programme, with judges Charlotte Morgan, Jenny and Heather overseeing entries. In the homemade cider competition, Ian Batt claimed first place with an oak barrel‑aged brew, while Philip James secured second with his “Shed Cider”.

The adult cookery contest saw Jonny triumph with an “Invisible Apple Cake”, followed by Rick Sharp’s spiced cardamom cake in second place. Notably, the children’s cookery class received no entries this year.

Nick Williams won the preserves competition with an Apple & Rosehip Jelly, with Henry Pickett taking the runner‑up spot for his Crab Apple Jelly. The longest apple‑peel contest continued its popularity, as Joe recorded a 324 cm peel for the third consecutive year.

Abi placed second with a 165 cm peel, while in the children’s category Pippin achieved a 156 cm peel and Efi followed with 82 cm. “Congratulations to all the winners and runners‑up, and a big thank you to everyone who entered”.

The competitions are an important part of Apple Day and it was great to see such a variety of homemade cakes, preserves and cider on display.”

Attendees sampled a steady stream of freshly pressed apple juice, while local cider makers demonstrated their craft at portable presses”. The atmosphere was buoyant, with laughter and applause echoing across the inn’s courtyard as each competition was announced.

Community members praised the event’s ability to bring together residents from across the valley, highlighting the shared pride in local heritage. Organisers noted that the success of the day hinged on the generosity of volunteers, many of whom balanced the event alongside their regular duties.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came along, brought apples to press, entered a competition, provided entertainment, volunteered their time or simply came along to enjoy the day.”

Local schools sent pupils to observe the apple‑pressing process, providing an educational glimpse into traditional orchard practices. The event also served as a platform for promoting sustainable, locally sourced produce, reinforcing Cwmdu’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Following the competitions, winners were presented with modest trophies and certificates, underscoring the community‑focused spirit of the day. Organisers confirmed that plans are already underway for next year’s Apple Day, aiming to build on the momentum generated by the quarter‑century milestone.

Overall, the celebration demonstrated how a small village can sustain a vibrant tradition, drawing on the dedication of volunteers, the skill of local artisans and the enthusiasm of residents. As the sun set over the Cwmdu hills, participants lingered over a final round of cider, reflecting on a day that honoured both heritage and community cohesion.