Business in Focus drives £67m in Welsh exports and investment

Welsh firms benefit from specialist advice, generating £39m in exports and £28m in inward investment, bolstering the regional economy.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 8:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Business in Focus has helped Welsh firms generate £67 million in export sales and inward investment during the 2024/25 financial year. The social enterprise reports that £39 million of that figure came from exports, while £28 million stemmed from overseas capital flowing into Wales.

More than 3,000 companies received one‑to‑one advice on market entry, commercial development and financing over the same period. Support ranged from assessing export readiness to navigating customs rules, pricing strategies and contract negotiations.

Advertisement

Hayley Vincent, specialist export advisor at Business in Focus, said: “Exporting opens up new opportunities and can help businesses scale up by reaching new customers and sectors.” Exporting can also significantly increase revenue by 34%, and relying on multiple markets reduces the risk from economic downturn, allowing a far more stable income.”

She added that the boost in revenue reflects the potential for Welsh firms to diversify away from a single domestic market.

Advertisement

Business in Focus stresses that exporting should be approached incrementally, beginning with a manageable overseas client or a modest online sales channel. Advisers guide firms through each step, from market selection and pricing to workforce planning and finance.

Advertisement

The organisation also links companies to specialist networks that can facilitate introductions to foreign buyers. Beyond international trade, the agency assists Welsh businesses in accessing major UK supply chains, notably through its Defence in Focus programme.

Small firms interested in the defence sector receive help with procurement requirements, bid preparation and readiness assessments. Fourteen business centres across South Wales provide workspace alongside advisory services, creating hubs where entrepreneurs can share knowledge.

These centres have become focal points for regional collaboration, allowing companies to tap into a broader pool of expertise. Industry analysts note that the £67 million figure underscores the tangible impact of targeted business support on the Welsh economy.

By helping smaller enterprises overcome regulatory and financial barriers, the programme contributes to a more resilient export base. Export growth is particularly significant for firms that previously relied on a limited customer base within Wales.

Access to new markets enables them to spread risk and stabilise cash flow amid fluctuating economic conditions. Business in Focus tracks the performance of its client companies, measuring outcomes such as revenue uplift and job creation.

Early data suggest that firms receiving export advice have seen an average increase in turnover of around 20 percent. The organisation’s emphasis on realistic planning aims to prevent over‑extension and ensure sustainable growth.

Local chambers of commerce have welcomed the initiative, citing its role in strengthening Wales’s commercial ties with Europe and beyond. Export advisers also assist companies in leveraging digital platforms to reach overseas audiences without heavy upfront investment.

Overall, the combined export and inward‑investment activity demonstrates the scale of commercial opportunity available to Welsh businesses when supported by specialist guidance. Business in Focus plans to maintain its focus on practical, market‑driven advice as Welsh firms continue to seek growth beyond domestic borders.