Investment Fund for Wales drives £34m boost to SMEs

Independent evaluation shows the fund has invested over £34m in 128 deals, spurring growth and attracting private capital across Welsh regions.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 8:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The early‑assessment report released this week shows the Investment Fund for Wales is already reshaping finance access for small and medium‑sized enterprises across the nation.

Independent research firm SQW Ltd found that by September 2025 the fund had deployed £18.2 million through 85 investments in 79 Welsh SMEs, targeting gaps in local financing and bolstering growth‑oriented firms.

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Latest figures for June 2026 reveal the total commitment has risen to more than £34 million across 128 deals, signalling a rapid scaling of the programme since its launch in November 2023.

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Geographically, the fund’s impact is heavily weighted towards South East Wales, which accounts for 55 % of all investments, while the report flags a persistent shortfall in reach to businesses in Mid Wales.

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The fund forms part of the British Business Bank’s £1.6 billion Nations and Regions Investment Funds programme, which has, across the UK, invested £294 million in 951 deals, attracting £233 million of private capital and delivering £0.79 of private finance for every £1 of public money.

In Wales, the £130 million fund operates through three finance options: short‑term loans of £25,000‑£100,000, debt finance ranging from £100,000 to £2 million, and equity stakes up to £5 million.

Sectoral analysis shows construction leads the portfolio with 15 firms, followed by wholesale and retail trade (11 SMEs) and manufacturing (nine SMEs).

Companies receiving support are already reporting gains in productivity, innovation, workforce skills and overall growth, according to the evaluation.

Evidence also suggests the fund is building confidence among SMEs to seek external finance, laying foundations for longer‑term expansion.

“We’re incredibly excited to be entering the next phase of growth for Play Revolution Ltd and TAG Active Ltd.” The recent investment from Investment Fund for Wales and the Foresight Group is a strong endorsement of our vision and creates significant opportunities to expand into new markets.

Play Revolution, a Wrexham‑based designer and installer of indoor and outdoor play systems, exemplifies the fund’s reach. The company, which also supplies its TAGactive gamified arena technology to more than 75 sites worldwide, secured equity investment through the fund to fund team expansion, sales capability, product development and international market entry.

“This independent evaluation highlights the important role the Investment Fund for Wales is playing in supporting smaller businesses across Wales.” The findings demonstrate how the fund is helping businesses access the finance they need to invest, innovate and grow, whilst also helping to attract additional private sector investment into the Welsh economy.

The report underscores that, despite early successes, the challenge of equitable distribution remains. Stakeholders are urged to consider targeted outreach to under‑served regions, particularly Mid Wales, to ensure the fund’s benefits are felt nationwide.

Overall, the Investment Fund for Wales appears to be delivering on its promise of bolstering the Welsh SME sector, attracting private capital and fostering a more resilient, innovative economy.