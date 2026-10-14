Cardiff & Vale College tops out £119m net‑zero campuses

Cardiff and Vale College marks structural completion of its Barry Waterfront and Advanced Technology campuses, the first net‑zero further‑education sites in Wales.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 6:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Cardiff and Vale College has celebrated the topping‑out of its two new campuses in the Vale of Glamorgan, marking the completion of the structural frame for both the Barry Waterfront Campus and the Advanced Technology Centre.

The £119 million project, funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, now moves into the next phase of construction as the buildings reach their highest points.

Advertisement

Senior representatives from the college, the construction firm Bouygues UK, the Welsh Education Partnership Consortium (WEPCo) and the Welsh Government were taken to the top of the sites for a first‑hand view of the scale of the development.

Advertisement

Two engineering learners from the college, part of the inaugural cohort expected to start in September 2027, also joined the visit, giving a tangible link between the future users and the emerging facilities.

Advertisement

The Advanced Technology Centre, situated opposite Cardiff Airport, will sit alongside the college’s International Centre for Aerospace Training, creating a hub for advanced‑technology training.

It is designed to meet the skills needs of employers, apprentices and workers in sectors that support Wales’s Net Zero transition, providing state‑of‑the‑art workshops and laboratories.

The Barry Waterfront Campus, on the historic waterfront of Barry, will host a broad range of courses for young people and adults, aiming to boost local skills provision and career progression.

Both sites are slated to open in the summer of 2027, becoming Wales’s first net‑zero further‑education campuses.

Mike James, Group Chief Executive of Cardiff and Vale College, said: “We are delighted with the progress being made and to mark this important milestone for the two new campuses that will make a real difference to the communities of the Vale of Glamorgan and beyond.”

He added that the developments reflect the college’s commitment to high‑quality learning environments and investment in future skills, and that the campuses will belong to the communities they serve.

Kevin McElroy, Operations Director at Bouygues UK, described the achievement as “a testament to the strong, collaborative approach our partners have brought to this project”.

He noted that the partnership between education, industry and government is delivering a transformational investment for Wales and setting a benchmark as the nation’s first net‑zero further‑education campus.

Neil Cutting, General Manager at WEPCo, praised the college’s passion and commitment, saying the completion of the inspiring spaces at the Advanced Technology Centre is a cause for celebration.

He highlighted the role of experienced delivery partners in designing and building for future generations, and affirmed the aim to inspire learners and open new opportunities for the Vale of Glamorgan.

The campuses are expected to accommodate thousands of learners each year, delivering long‑term educational, social and economic benefits to the region.

Construction progress is being closely monitored, with the next stages focusing on internal fit‑out, installation of sustainable energy systems and finalising specialist teaching equipment.

When the doors open, the facilities will provide modern, environmentally‑responsible spaces that align with Wales’s broader climate ambitions.

Local authorities and community groups have been invited to engage with the project as it advances, ensuring the campuses remain rooted in the needs of the Vale’s residents and businesses.

The topping‑out ceremony underscores the collaborative effort that has driven the £119 million investment, signalling a significant step towards delivering Wales’s first net‑zero further‑education institutions.