Defi Fet Scholarship awarded to Beca Keen for Welsh‑medium veterinary study

Beca Lois Keen, 21, wins the Defi Fet Scholarship to study veterinary science at Aberystwyth University, supporting Welsh‑language professionals in rural Wales.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 6:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Beca Lois Keen, 21, has been named the recipient of the Defi Fet Scholarship to study veterinary science at Aberystwyth University, the sole Welsh‑medium veterinary programme in Wales.

The scholarship, created in memory of the late DGE Davies – a much‑loved Llandysul vet known locally as Defi Fet – supports one student each year to pursue veterinary medicine through the medium of Welsh at the School of Veterinary Sciences.

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Keen comes from Llangristiolus on Anglesey and is a former pupil of Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni.

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She previously completed a degree in Veterinary Biosciences at Aberystwyth University, providing the scientific foundation for her progression onto the professional veterinary course.

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“Winning the scholarship and having the opportunity to study Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth University means so much to me,” Keen said.

“Three years ago, when I was eighteen, I didn’t get the A‑level results I needed to secure a place on the Veterinary Science course, so I’ve followed a different path.”

“Hopefully my story will inspire other people not to get discouraged if they don’t get the grades they want the first time,” she added.

The Defi Fet Scholarship was launched in 2023 as a joint venture between Coleg Cymraeg and Aberystwyth University, aiming to bolster Welsh‑medium higher education in a field traditionally dominated by English‑language provision.

Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the Coleg, said the partnership “is very pleased to be able to offer a scholarship that supports students to study Veterinary Science through the medium of Welsh.”

Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of the School of Veterinary Science, noted that “through the generosity of Defi Fet’s family and the support of the Coleg Cymraeg, this scholarship helps to develop future veterinary professionals who will make a real difference to rural and Welsh‑speaking communities throughout Wales.”

The award includes a tuition contribution and a living‑cost stipend, allowing the recipient to focus on the intensive four‑year programme without financial distraction.

Aberystwyth University remains the only Welsh institution offering a full veterinary degree, attracting students nationwide who wish to combine professional training with fluency in Welsh.

The scholarship aligns with wider government and educational goals to increase the number of Welsh‑speaking professionals in rural health and agricultural sectors, where veterinary shortages have long been a concern.

As Keen prepares to begin her studies in September, she joins a small cohort of Welsh‑medium veterinary students whose graduation in the mid‑2020s could reshape service provision across Welsh‑speaking heartlands.