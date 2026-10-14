Pembrokeshire Council adds Years 7‑8 to free school meals

From 2 November, pupils in Years 7 and 8 whose families receive Universal Credit will receive up to £3 a day via cashless cards, with applications now open.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 7:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire Council will extend free school meal provision to eligible Year 7 and Year 8 pupils from 2 November, adding up to £3 a day. The expansion follows a decision by the council’s cabinet, aimed at families receiving Universal Credit.

Under the new arrangement, cashless catering cards will be topped up each morning during term time, allowing pupils to claim the daily allowance. The scheme applies to secondary school learners whose families are on Universal Credit, with no income ceiling for the added entitlement.

Advertisement

Parents or carers can apply via the council’s Schools and Learning webpage; applications remain open after the launch date. Those who have already submitted an application do not need to reapply, council officials say.

Advertisement

The daily credit of £3 cannot be carried over to the next day, and any cost beyond the limit must be met by the family. Cashless catering accounts must be kept topped up to ensure the daily credit is available each school day.

Advertisement

The council estimates the extension will benefit several thousand pupils across Pembrokeshire’s secondary schools. “From 2 November, eligible secondary school learners whose families receive Universal Credit will be able to benefit from this important extension of free school meals.”

“I would encourage all parents and carers who may be eligible to check their entitlement and register as soon as possible so that their child can take advantage of this fantastic opportunity after the upcoming half term.”

“Every eligible learner deserves the support available to them, and this initiative will help families while ensuring young people are well‑fed, ready to learn and able to thrive.”

“Access to nutritious, healthy food helps young people to concentrate, engage in learning, and achieve their full potential in the classroom.”

“By ensuring that more learners have access to a balanced meal during the school day, we are helping to remove barriers to learning and supporting their health, well‑being and educational outcomes.”

The council clarified that an income threshold still applies for the separate School Essentials Grant, which remains distinct from the free meal scheme.

The free school meal expansion aligns with the Welsh Government’s broader commitment to tackle child poverty and improve nutrition in schools. Local schools have welcomed the move, with headteachers reporting that many families have struggled to afford a full lunch since the cost‑of‑living crisis intensified.

The cashless catering system, introduced in recent years, allows instant verification of eligibility and reduces administrative burden for schools. Parents will receive a notification once their child’s card has been credited, and they can monitor balances online through the council portal.

The scheme will run throughout the academic term, with the daily credit automatically applied each school day until the end of the session. Councillors anticipate that the additional support will improve attendance rates, as pupils are less likely to miss lessons due to hunger.

The council will monitor uptake and impact, publishing quarterly reports on the number of eligible learners receiving the benefit. Community groups have praised the initiative, describing it as a vital safety net for families facing financial pressure.

The expansion comes as part of a series of measures introduced by Pembrokeshire Council to bolster education and child welfare across the county. Families interested in the free meal provision are urged to visit the Pembrokeshire Council Schools and Learning webpage without delay to submit an application.

The council’s statement emphasises that the scheme is designed to ensure no child goes hungry during the school day, reinforcing the principle that nutrition underpins learning.