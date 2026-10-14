Witches markets sweep South Wales this autumn

The following week the market moves to Margam Park, also on a Sunday, 25 October, where independent traders will showcase handmade crafts and esoteric goods. On 1 November the fair…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Amelia Jones’ witches markets and spiritual fayres will tour South Wales this autumn, offering a blend of tarot reading, crystal trading and alternative fashion across a string of high‑profile venues. Cariad Events Cymru confirmed the itinerary for the 2026 series, beginning with a Sunday gathering at Cwmbran Stadium on 18 October.

The following week the market moves to Margam Park, also on a Sunday, 25 October, where independent traders will showcase handmade crafts and esoteric goods. On 1 November the fair will be set against the historic backdrop of Craig‑y‑Nos Castle, providing a dramatic setting for mediumship sessions and healing services.

Advertisement

Cardiff City Stadium hosts the next event on 8 November, expanding the reach of the fairs into the capital’s sporting arena. The final autumn stop arrives at Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on Saturday, 14 November, before a special Christmas‑themed market returns to Cwmbran Stadium on 12 December.

Advertisement

Organisers describe the markets as a showcase for independent businesses, alternative fashion labels and spiritual practitioners, catering to a wide spectrum of interests. Visitors can expect stalls selling crystals, tarot decks, handmade jewellery and unusual gifts, alongside services such as psychic readings and energy healing.

Advertisement

Each venue will feature a curated mix of traders, with a focus on locally‑based entrepreneurs and niche brands that are not typically found in mainstream retail spaces. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets provide early entry, a collectible goodie bag and access to a raffle, allowing patrons to book appointments with popular tarot readers before the general crowd arrives.

The VIP package also includes entertainment options tailored to the spiritual theme of the fairs, though specific acts have not been disclosed. A limited‑edition JBXO Luxury Goody Bag ticket is available at selected events, produced in collaboration with Cwmbran‑based alternative fashion label Jacob’s Boutique XO.

The luxury bag is described as containing premium items from participating traders, offering a curated snapshot of the market’s eclectic offerings. All events are open to the public, with entry fees varying by venue and ticket type, and organisers advise early arrival for those wishing to secure appointments with high‑demand practitioners.

Health and safety measures remain in place at each location, with organisers working closely with venue operators to ensure compliance with current public‑health guidelines. Amelia Jones, the founder of the witches markets, highlighted the importance of providing a safe, inclusive space for alternative communities to connect and share their crafts.

Cariad Events Cymru added that the series aims to celebrate Wales’ diverse spiritual landscape while supporting small‑scale traders and creative entrepreneurs. The autumn schedule marks the most extensive rollout of the witches markets to date, reflecting growing interest in alternative wellness and boutique retail experiences across the region.

Tickets for the remaining dates are available through the official event website, with detailed information on stall locations, opening times and VIP options provided for each venue.