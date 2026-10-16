Wales backs ‘healthy by default’ food policy

Survey shows 77% of Welsh adults support making healthier food the default in public venues, with strong backing for clear labelling.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 16, 2026 at 7:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

New figures from Public Health Wales reveal that three‑quarters of adults in Wales back a “healthy by default” approach to food and drink in public settings.

Seventy‑seven per cent of respondents said they would prefer advertising, special offers and price promotions to focus on healthier options, while only six per cent opposed the idea.

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Even when the proposal involves fewer promotions for less‑healthy items, support remains high at 72 per cent, with eight per cent objecting.

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The survey defines “healthy by default” as making lower‑calorie, lower‑fat, lower‑sugar and lower‑salt choices easier to find, buy and select in everyday venues.

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That includes schools, hospitals, cafés, leisure centres and transport hubs, where healthier portion sizes and non‑sugary drinks would become the norm.

Overall, 81 per cent of Welsh adults endorse making healthier food and drink the default in publicly funded places.

Support is strongest in schools, childcare settings and hospitals, where more than nine in ten respondents back the measure.

Similarly, over 80 per cent favour the approach in other healthcare settings, leisure centres, sports facilities and swimming pools.

When it comes to advertising and price promotions, at least 80 per cent of participants back a focus on healthier options in schools, colleges, universities, childcare settings and hospitals.

Clear nutritional information also enjoys broad backing, with 70 per cent insisting it should always be available for food prepared outside the home.

An additional 24 per cent say nutritional details should be provided on request, while 66 per cent demand the same for drinks.

Another 27 per cent would accept drink information on request, underscoring a desire for transparency across the board.

The data stem from the latest “Time to Talk Public Health” survey, a national panel of adults aged 16 and over that mirrors Wales’s demographic spread.

Representativeness was ensured across age, sex, deprivation, ethnicity and health board, giving the findings a solid statistical footing.

Public Health Wales says the results echo earlier research showing a public appetite for easier access to healthier food when eating out.

Dr Ilona Johnson, consultant in public health for Public Health Wales, said: “This study shows that people in Wales want it to be easier to make healthier choices when they are eating away from home.”

“Making a healthy choice shouldn’t be difficult, particularly in the public places and services we all use.”

“These settings have an important role to play in making healthier choices easy to find, understand and choose.”

Steve Adie, head of standards policy at the Food Standards Agency in Wales, added: “These findings show that people in Wales want clear information to help them make informed choices about the food they buy and eat away from home.”

“While decisions about the food offered sit with businesses and public bodies, clear, accurate and accessible labelling has an important role to play in helping consumers understand their options and choose what is right for them.”

Industry bodies have previously highlighted the challenge of balancing commercial interests with public health goals.

Health advocates argue that the public’s clear preference should drive policy shifts in procurement and marketing practices.

Local authorities are already piloting healthier vending machine stock in schools and community centres.

If the momentum continues, the next step could involve mandatory nutritional labelling for all food sold in publicly funded venues.

Such a move would align Wales with other UK regions that have introduced stricter labelling requirements for out‑of‑home eating.

The survey’s robust support figures provide a strong mandate for policymakers seeking to curb diet‑related illnesses.

With obesity and related conditions remaining a public health priority, the data may accelerate legislative proposals.

Stakeholders will now watch how the Welsh Government translates public sentiment into concrete action.