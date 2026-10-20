Free heart screenings return to Aberaeron this Halloween

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 12:01 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Free cardiac screening appointments will be available in Aberaeron on Saturday 31 October as part of a charity initiative that commemorates two young runners who died after participating in half‑marathons. The event, organised by Welsh charity Calon Hearts, will be held at the Feathers Hotel in Alban Square and is open to people aged 15½ to 26, with appointments offered at no cost.

The screenings honour the memory of Ben McDonald, who collapsed and died at the age of 25 after the Cardiff Half Marathon in 2018, and Kory Russell, also 25, who suffered a collapse at the finish of London’s Royal Parks Half Marathon in October 2025 and later died in hospital. Both families have pledged their support to Calon Hearts, helping the charity raise awareness of hidden heart conditions that can affect seemingly fit young adults.

Cardiac Risk in the Young estimates that at least twelve people aged 35 and under die suddenly from heart conditions each week across the United Kingdom, with around 80 percent having experienced no prior symptoms. A major study published in 2026, which examined more than 104,000 young people screened through Calon Hearts’ programme, identified potentially life‑threatening cardiac conditions in roughly one in every 300 participants.

During the Aberaeron screening day, each participant will receive an electrocardiogram (ECG) to record the heart’s electrical activity and a consultation with a cardiologist. Where clinically indicated, an ultrasound scan of the heart – an echocardiogram – may also be provided. The charity notes that while these tests can uncover hidden conditions, no single examination can detect every possible risk.

For individuals aged 27 and over, Calon Hearts offers a part‑funded screening package priced at £300, which includes both the ECG and echocardiogram where required, together with a cardiologist’s assessment. The charity also works to improve community access to defibrillators and to deliver CPR training, aiming to enhance emergency response capabilities in local areas.

Appointments for the Aberaeron event can be booked through the charity’s website or by calling the dedicated screening line. Young people under 18 must attend with an adult guardian, ensuring that a responsible adult is present throughout the assessment. A further screening session is scheduled for St Mary’s Church Hall in Cardigan on Sunday 1 November, extending the outreach to a wider segment of the region.

Calon Hearts’ initiative reflects a growing emphasis on preventive health measures for younger populations, particularly in the wake of high‑profile cases that have highlighted the vulnerability of athletes to undiagnosed cardiac issues. By providing free, accessible screening in community venues, the charity hopes to identify at‑risk individuals before a tragic event occurs.

Organisers stress that early detection can be life‑saving, yet they also acknowledge the limitations of current medical technology. “Screening can detect some hidden conditions, but no test can identify every possible risk,” a spokesperson for Calon Hearts explained, underscoring the importance of ongoing vigilance and regular health checks for active young people.

Local residents have welcomed the return of the service, noting that the free appointments remove a financial barrier for many families. The event also aligns with broader public health strategies aimed at reducing sudden cardiac deaths among young adults, a demographic that has traditionally been perceived as low‑risk.

With the Aberaeron screening day approaching, Calon Hearts encourages anyone within the eligible age range to secure a slot promptly, as appointments are allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis. The charity’s continued efforts to expand community defibrillator networks and provide CPR education complement the screening programme, offering a comprehensive approach to cardiac health in Wales.