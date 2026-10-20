How to watch England’s ODI tri-series in Pakistan

England face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a five‑match ODI series from 20‑31 October, with live TV on Sky Sports, radio on BBC Test Match Special and live scores via the ECB site and England Cricket app.

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 8:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

England’s men’s cricket side has arrived in Pakistan for a five‑match One‑Day International tri‑series that pits the hosts and Sri Lanka against the visitors as part of the build‑up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The round‑robin stage runs from 20 October to 29 October, with a possible final on 31 October, offering fans a chance to gauge England’s form ahead of the global tournament.

All ten overs of each match will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket, meaning television viewers can follow every ball as it unfolds. Subscribers may access the coverage through their existing television provider or by signing up for a NOW TV Sports pass, which delivers the channel via internet streaming. The service provides high‑definition picture and the usual Sky commentary team, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience for those at home.

For listeners who prefer audio, BBC Test Match Special will deliver ball‑by‑ball commentary throughout the series. Live coverage will be available on BBC Sounds, on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via the BBC Sport website and app, giving audiences multiple platforms to tune in. The BBC’s seasoned commentators will guide listeners through each innings, offering insights and context as the action develops.

Fans seeking real‑time statistics and match analysis can turn to the England and Wales Cricket Board’s official website and the England Cricket app. Both platforms will update scorecards live for every ODI, while the app’s in‑match centre provides additional data, such as player performance metrics and interactive features. The digital services are free to download and use, allowing supporters to stay informed on the go.

The series opens on 20 October when England face Pakistan at Rawalpindi, with kick‑off at 9.00 am British Summer Time. Two days later, on 22 October, the hosts meet Sri Lanka at the same venue, again at 9.00 am BST. The second leg of the round‑robin shifts to Lahore, where England take on Pakistan on 25 October at 8.00 am Greenwich Mean Time, followed by a clash with Sri Lanka on 29 October at the same hour. Should the points tally require a decider, the final will be staged in Lahore on 31 October, also commencing at 8.00 am GMT.

Time‑zone differences mean that matches broadcast in the United Kingdom will begin early in the morning, with the Rawalpindi fixtures starting at 9.00 am BST and the Lahore games at 8.00 am GMT. Viewers are advised to check local listings for the exact channel numbers on Sky and to verify the availability of the NOW TV Sports pass if they do not already hold a Sky subscription.

Welsh cricket enthusiasts can combine television, radio and digital options to ensure they never miss a moment. By tuning into Sky Sports Cricket for visual coverage, switching to BBC Test Match Special for detailed commentary, and keeping the England Cricket app open for live score updates, supporters can experience the series in full, whether at home, at work or on the move.

The tri‑series not only offers a competitive platform for England ahead of the World Cup but also provides a showcase of cricket in Pakistan’s major venues. With the final potentially deciding the series champion, the concluding match on 31 October promises high stakes and a fitting climax to the week‑long contest.