Templeton School Harvest Festival raises £140 for chapel

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Templeton School’s annual Harvest Festival delivered a double boost for the local community, raising £140 for renovations to Templeton Chapel and gathering enough food to support an estimated 75 families through a joint foodbank drive with neighbouring Tavernspite School.

The celebration unfolded within the historic walls of Templeton Chapel, where pupils from each class performed a Welsh and an English song, showcasing their confidence and musical talent. The programme blended traditional hymns with contemporary numbers, allowing children to demonstrate both cultural pride and artistic flair. Audience members responded with enthusiastic applause, underscoring the event’s festive atmosphere.

Families, friends and members of the wider village filled the chapel, creating a vivid picture of the strong sense of community that surrounds the school. The gathering highlighted the close ties between the school and the surrounding settlement, with many attendees travelling from nearby hamlets to take part in the festivities. Organisers noted the high turnout as a testament to the enduring spirit of togetherness that characterises the area.

Generous contributions from parents and supporters enabled the school to reach the £140 target earmarked for improvements to Templeton Chapel. The funds will be directed towards essential renovations, ensuring the historic building remains a vibrant hub for worship and community events. School officials described the amount as a meaningful step towards preserving the chapel’s role at the heart of village life.

In parallel with the musical performances, a coordinated foodbank collection was organised across Templeton School and its federated partner, Tavernspite School. Donations of non‑perishable items and essential supplies were amassed, with estimates indicating the stock will provide sufficient food for around 75 families in need. The collaborative effort demonstrated the schools’ commitment to addressing local hardship and reinforcing mutual support.

Headteacher Mrs Sarah Arthur expressed her gratitude, stating: “I am incredibly grateful to our wonderful school community for the kindness, generosity and unwavering support they continue to show.” It was truly heartwarming to see so many families and friends come together to celebrate our Harvest Festival and support both the chapel and those in need. I am immensely proud of all our children for their excellent performances.

“They sang beautifully, represented our school wonderfully and made the occasion incredibly special.” The generosity shown by families across both Templeton and Tavernspite schools is a wonderful reminder of what makes our community so special. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this year’s Harvest Festival such a memorable and successful occasion.

The Harvest Festival was a wonderful reminder that schools are about much more than education. They play a vital role in bringing communities together, developing a sense of belonging and encouraging children to understand the importance of kindness, generosity and helping others. Templeton School would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making this year’s Harvest Festival such a success.

Thanks goes to the children and staff for their fantastic performances and hard work, to Templeton Chapel for hosting the celebration, and to all the parents, families, friends and members of the community who attended, donated and supported the event. A special thank you must also go to the families and staff of both Templeton and Tavernspite schools for their outstanding generosity towards the foodbank collection. The success of this year’s Harvest Festival is a wonderful reflection of the caring and supportive community surrounding both schools, demonstrating just how much can be achieved when everyone comes together.

The event reinforced the notion that schools serve as vital community anchors, fostering belonging and encouraging civic responsibility among young people. Organisers indicated that the success of this year’s festival will inform future programmes, with plans to expand both fundraising and charitable activities. As the chapel prepares for its upcoming renovations, the renewed sense of collective purpose promises to sustain the spirit of generosity that defined the Harvest Festival.