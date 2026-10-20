Pembrokeshire Council approves traveller pitches amid community concerns

Nolton and Roch Community Council expressed a “minded to object” stance, raising concerns over the suitability of the open‑countryside location, its visual impact, highway safety and the size…

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 6:01 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire County Council has granted planning permission for two gypsy traveller pitches at Made of More Yard, Simpson Hill, Simpson Cross, despite objections from Nolton and Roch Community Council. The development will accommodate a family currently living on an existing site described as suffering from cold, damp conditions. The approved scheme includes two static caravans, a day‑utility room, two touring caravans and associated works, with the family having begun using the applicant‑owned land in June 2025.

Nolton and Roch Community Council expressed a “minded to object” stance, raising concerns over the suitability of the open‑countryside location, its visual impact, highway safety and the size of the proposed utility room. The council noted the room appeared “to be the equivalent size of the two mobile homes combined.” These points were weighed against the council’s assessment of the family’s need for a safer, more tranquil environment.

The supporting statement submitted with the application highlighted a “genuine need for an appropriate alternative site to accommodate his immediate family (parents in one pitch and wife, himself and two children in the other) in a safe and tranquil environment,” and added that “The applicant’s lifestyle falls within the definition of gypsies.” It argued that the family preferred “for small self‑development family‑oriented pitches, in areas close to settlements with good accessibility to services such as schools and community facilities, rather than larger municipal run facilities for a variety of historical reasons.”

Officials also pointed out that the county had no public or private sites available for the family and warned of potential health concerns at the applicants’ current site. “The existing family pitches are in poor condition suffering from cold, damp conditions, particularly during the winter months and both the applicant and his wife are fed up scrubbing the walls with bleach once a week in an attempt to control the mould,” the statement read.

Planners concluded that the family’s circumstances, the lack of alternative sites, the site’s sustainable location and its low traffic levels were material considerations in favour of the proposal and outweighed other matters. The application was therefore approved subject to conditions imposed by the county planning department.

The decision follows a broader context of limited provision for traveller families in the region, with the council noting that no other suitable sites have been identified. The approved pitches are intended to provide a permanent, family‑focused solution, contrasting with larger municipal sites that have historically been offered to traveller communities.

Local residents and interest groups have been encouraged to review the details of the planning permission on the Public Notice Portal, where the full application and associated conditions are available. The council’s approval marks a significant step in addressing the immediate housing needs of the family while balancing concerns raised by the community council.