Vic Partridge Quintet impresses at Tenby Jazz Sunday lunch

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 1:16 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

On Sunday 18 October, the Vic Partridge Quintet delivered a standout set at Tenby Jazz’s Sunday lunch in the Clarence House Hotel. The performance marked the final concert of the hotel’s long‑running series. The band’s energy and musicianship attracted a lively audience. Tenby Jazz now looks for a new venue to continue its lunchtime tradition.

Audience members heard a mix of Dixieland and Swing classics, including Sweet Lorraine and All Of Me. The set also featured Georgia On My Mind and Write My Own Letter, showcasing the quintet’s versatility. The music filled the hotel’s dining room, creating an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere. Attendees praised the performers for their tight rhythm and spirited solos.

The quintet’s core comprised Vic Partridge on banjo and guitar, Mike Gale on double bass, Ceri Williams on trumpet, Tony Mann on trombone, and Greg Evans on drums. Each musician brought a distinct style that complemented the others. Partridge’s banjo added a bright, rhythmic foundation to the ensemble. The group’s cohesion was evident throughout the set.

Patrons described the evening as a memorable musical experience, noting the performers’ technical skill. The lively tempo of Sweet Lorraine kept diners dancing on their seats. Several guests requested a repeat performance of Georgia On My Mind. The overall mood was one of celebration and appreciation for live jazz.

With the Clarence House Hotel’s series concluding, Tenby Jazz is actively seeking a new venue to host its Sunday lunch concerts. The organisation hopes to maintain the tradition of bringing jazz to the local community. Potential venues are encouraged to contact the group via the provided email address. Tenby Jazz aims to secure a suitable location before the next season.

The email address is the official channel for venue proposals. Tenby Jazz welcomes inquiries from a range of potential hosts, including hotels, community centres, and cultural venues. The group will review applications and respond in due course.

Tenby Jazz has recently updated its login procedure for the website. Users who previously held an account will need to re‑register on the new login window. The change aims to improve security and user experience. No comments have been posted on the article yet.

Tenby Jazz’s Sunday lunch concerts have become a staple of the town’s cultural calendar. The event offers diners a chance to enjoy quality jazz while enjoying a meal. The final performance at Clarence House Hotel was also impressive, underscoring the group’s high standards. The community looks forward to the next chapter of the series.

Tenby Jazz’s 2026 series continued with the Vic Partridge Quintet on 18 October, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to live music. The series is scheduled to run through the year, featuring a variety of local and touring musicians. The final event at Clarence House Hotel marked the end of the current venue arrangement. The group will now focus on securing a new home for the remaining concerts.

With the Clarence House Hotel’s series ending, Tenby Jazz’s future rests on finding a venue that can accommodate its lunchtime format. The organisation’s outreach to potential hosts signals a proactive approach to preserving the town’s jazz heritage. Patrons and musicians alike anticipate the next venue to continue the tradition of high‑quality, accessible live music. The community remains hopeful that the next chapter will launch soon.