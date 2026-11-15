Microsoft Services Agreement

Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited has confirmed that its updated Services Agreement now explicitly governs the use of consumer online products for users based in the United Kingdom and the European Union. The legal framework, registered under Irish company number 256796, dictates the terms for accessing paid and free digital services across the region. This agreement establishes the contractual relationship between individual users and the tech giant’s Irish-based entity.

The terms specify that users in the UK, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland contract directly with Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited. The company’s registered address is listed as 70 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, while its operational base is at One Microsoft Place in Leopardstown. This jurisdictional choice ensures that Irish law governs all claims related to the services provided to these residents.

Users accept these terms by creating a Microsoft account, using the services, or continuing usage after being notified of changes. The agreement covers a wide range of consumer products, websites, and related support services listed within the document. Microsoft advises users to read, print, and save a copy of the terms for their personal records, as the company will not retain a copy on their behalf.

A dedicated section of the agreement addresses the specific needs of microenterprises, small enterprises, and not-for-profit organisations. These entities are directed to review section 15, which outlines the waiving of certain entitlements that would otherwise apply under the European Electronic Communications Code. This provision ensures compliance with specific regulatory frameworks applicable to smaller business entities within the European market.

Privacy remains a central pillar of the agreement, with a mandatory reference to the Microsoft Privacy Statement. This document details the types of data collected from users and their devices, as well as the legal bases for processing this information. It also explains how Microsoft utilises user content, including communications, postings, files, photos, and digital works uploaded through the services.

Users retain full ownership of their content, which includes any material created, stored, or shared via the platform. Microsoft explicitly states that it does not claim ownership of this user-generated material. However, users remain solely responsible for the content they submit, ensuring accountability for any material posted through the services.

The agreement includes a code of conduct that holds users accountable for their behaviour and content while using the platform. This section reinforces the expectation that users will adhere to community standards and legal requirements. Breaches of this conduct may result in the termination of access to the services, maintaining the integrity of the digital ecosystem.

Software provided as part of the services is subject to these terms unless a separate licence agreement applies. For instance, applications included with the Windows Operating System are governed by the Microsoft Software Licence Terms for Windows. This distinction ensures that specific product licences take precedence where applicable, providing clarity on the legal status of bundled software.

Applications acquired through Microsoft-owned stores, such as the Office Store or the Microsoft Store on Windows and Xbox, are subject to specific service terms. These additional conditions are outlined in section 13.b.i of the agreement. This structure allows for tailored legal frameworks for different distribution channels and product types within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Payment terms apply to any purchased services, with users agreeing to these conditions upon purchase. The agreement clarifies the financial obligations associated with paid subscriptions and one-time purchases. This section ensures transparency in billing and transaction processes for consumers across the UK and Europe.

For consumers, the agreement acknowledges statutory rights under the law, including the obligation for Microsoft to provide services with reasonable care and skill. Users benefit from legal warranties of conformity and hidden defects under the law of their habitual residence. This provision protects consumers by ensuring that mandatory local consumer protections are not overridden by the Irish governing law.

Despite these protections, Microsoft provides the services “AS IS”, “WITH ALL FAULTS”, and “AS AVAILABLE”, with specific exceptions for hidden defects in bad faith. The company does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, or uninterrupted availability of the services. Users acknowledge that computer and telecommunications systems are not fault-free and that occasional periods of downtime may occur.

The agreement excludes implied mandatory warranties, including those of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose, to the maximum extent permitted by law. This limitation is standard in digital service agreements but is clearly defined to manage user expectations regarding service reliability. Users retain all mandatory warranties foreseen by law, but no additional contractual guarantees are provided.

Service-specific terms are included in section 13, which applies in addition to the general terms of the agreement. These specific conditions govern any conflicts between the general terms and the unique requirements of individual services. This modular approach allows Microsoft to tailor legal provisions to the specific nature of each product or service offered.

The choice of law and jurisdiction clause ensures that disputes are resolved in the courts of the country where the user has their habitual residence. Alternatively, users may choose the responsible court in Ireland for any legal proceedings. This dual option provides flexibility while maintaining a clear legal framework for dispute resolution across the region.

Microsoft’s commitment to transparency is reflected in the provision of a FAQ page and a Summary of Changes page. These resources offer detailed information about the agreement and highlight the most notable updates made to the terms. Users are encouraged to review these pages to stay informed about any modifications to their contractual obligations.

The agreement covers a comprehensive list of Microsoft consumer products, websites, and services, as detailed in the services list section. Any other products or services that reference these terms are also included in the scope of the agreement. This broad coverage ensures that users are protected and informed regardless of the specific Microsoft product they are using.

By accepting these terms, users enter into a binding contract with Microsoft Ireland Operations Limited. The agreement is designed to be clear and accessible, with specific sections addressing privacy, content ownership, and legal rights. Users are advised to read the full document to understand their rights and responsibilities under the agreement.

The inclusion of specific VAT registration numbers and company details enhances the transparency of the contractual entity. This information allows users to verify the legal status of the company they are contracting with. Such details are crucial for ensuring accountability and compliance with local business regulations.

The agreement’s structure reflects the complex legal landscape of digital services in the UK and Europe. By specifying the governing law and jurisdiction, Microsoft aims to provide a consistent legal framework for all users in these regions. This approach helps to minimise legal uncertainty and ensures that users are treated fairly under the law.

Users should be aware that the terms may be updated periodically, with summaries of changes provided to keep them informed. Continuing to use the services after being notified of changes constitutes acceptance of the new terms. This mechanism ensures that the agreement remains current and relevant in a rapidly evolving digital environment.