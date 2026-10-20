Wales average house price hits £258,000 as market gains momentum

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 3:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The average price of a home in Wales rose to £258,000 in the second quarter of 2026, marking a 0.6 % increase on the previous quarter and a 4.0 % rise compared with the same period a year earlier. The figures come from Principality Building Society’s Wales House Price Index, which tracks movements across the nation for the January‑June half‑year. The upward trend reflects a broader pick‑up in mortgage activity among both first‑time buyers and home movers after a sluggish start to the year.

Analysis of CACI data shows that average purchase prices climbed in 17 of Wales’s 22 local authorities when measured against the same period last year. The strongest annual growth was recorded in Anglesey, where prices surged 22.2 %, followed by Wrexham at 16.0 % and Caerphilly at 14.7 %. Pembrokeshire and Monmouthshire also posted double‑digit gains of 11.5 % and 9.4 % respectively, underscoring robust demand in parts of North Wales and across several mid‑Wales markets.

Four authorities experienced price declines over the year. Ceredigion saw the steepest fall at 9.3 %, with Swansea, Merthyr Tydfil and the Vale of Glamorgan posting drops of 4.1 %, 1.4 % and 0.9 % respectively. Despite these setbacks, Monmouthshire remains the most expensive area, with an average purchase price of £387,606, followed by the Vale of Glamorgan at £307,905 and Cardiff at £303,323. At the opposite end of the scale, Blaenau Gwent recorded the lowest average price at £167,239, with Merthyr Tydfil and Neath Port Talbot trailing at £184,769 and £192,418.

The gap between the most and least expensive authorities exceeds £220,000, highlighting stark regional disparities. “The latest figures point to a more active Welsh housing market in the second quarter of 2026, with mortgage activity among both first‑time buyers and home movers increasing following a weaker start to the year,” said Andy Mottram, Head of Lending Product for Principality Building Society. He added, “While the picture varies across Wales, we are observing strong price growth in many areas, particularly parts of North Wales such as Anglesey and Wrexham.”

Mottram noted that buyer groups are behaving differently, with first‑time purchasers driving higher transaction volumes while home movers are contributing to larger lending values and higher average purchase prices. “We’re also seeing some interesting differences between buyer groups, with first‑time buyers contributing to stronger transaction volumes and home movers driving growth in lending value and average purchase prices,” he explained. “While the pace of growth varies significantly between areas, the figures show that the market is becoming more active across Wales, although affordability remains a significant challenge for many households.”

Affordability pressures are most acute in the higher‑value markets. For first‑time buyers, the average purchase price equates to 4.5 times the average household income in Cardiff and 4.6 times in Monmouthshire, compared with 3.7 times in Blaenau Gwent. Home movers face an even steeper hurdle, with prices representing 7.6 times income in Cardiff and 7.3 times in Monmouthshire, versus 5.2 times in Blaenau Gwent. A survey of Principality members revealed that half of respondents believe buying a home locally has become less affordable over the past year, and only 17 % expressed confidence that a first‑time buyer on an average income could afford a local purchase.

Looking ahead, Mottram said the sector remains focused on easing barriers for prospective buyers. “As a business, we remain focused on opening more doors for our customers, helping to remove the barriers that people can face when looking to buy a home and working with our partners to support communities across Wales,” he said. He cautioned that “looking ahead, we expect the market to remain resilient through the second half of the year, although continued inflation and ongoing cost‑of‑living pressures could weigh on household affordability and the pace of activity.”