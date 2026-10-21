Cardiff Half Marathon seeks new headline sponsor for 2027

The opportunity offers a standout platform for businesses looking to align with a high-profile event. With a massive audience of 100,000 runners and supporters descending on Cardiff each…

📷 Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 3:30 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Run 4 Wales has officially launched a search for a new headline sponsor for the Cardiff Half Marathon, inviting ambitious brands to join one of Britain’s most significant sporting events from 2027 onwards. The organisation, a not-for-profit social enterprise and charitable trust, is seeking a partner to take centre stage at the UK’s only SuperHalf. This strategic move aims to secure the future of an iconic race that has become a cornerstone of the Welsh capital’s sporting calendar.

The opportunity offers a standout platform for businesses looking to align with a high-profile event. With a massive audience of 100,000 runners and supporters descending on Cardiff each October, the reach is substantial. Furthermore, the event connects with more than 11 million people via digital platforms, providing extensive visibility for potential partners.

The Cardiff Half Marathon has established itself as one of the leading mass-participation running events in the UK and Europe. It welcomes more than 30,000 participants annually, bringing together passionate audiences from across the United Kingdom and overseas. The race’s reputation has grown significantly, attracting runners who view it as a bucket-list destination.

This international appeal is underpinned by the race’s prestigious status within the global running community. The event holds an Elite Road Race Label from World Athletics, a mark of quality and competitiveness. It is also a founding member of the SuperHalfs, a series connecting six of Europe’s leading half marathons.

The SuperHalfs series includes races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cardiff, and Valencia. This association has helped elevate the Cardiff Half Marathon’s profile on the world stage. The demand for entries reflects this growing prestige, with general entries selling out within just 12 hours in 2025.

Consequently, the event moved to a ballot system in 2026 to manage the continued surge in interest.

The Cardiff Half Marathon has a strong history of attracting major corporate partners. Previous headline sponsors have included globally recognised and major British brands. Notable past partners include Oysho, Principality Building Society, Wizz Air, Cardiff University, and Lloyds Bank.

These collaborations have helped shape the event into a major cultural and sporting fixture. The new sponsorship opportunity from 2027 represents the next chapter in the race’s growth. A new partner will become intrinsically linked with one of the UK’s most recognisable half marathons.

Deborah Powell, Commercial Director at Run 4 Wales, highlighted the appeal of the proposition for prospective partners. She stated: “We are delighted to share this exciting proposition and opportunity for companies looking to align with an iconic race, which resonates with people and communities from all ages and backgrounds.”

Powell emphasised the long-term value of the partnership, noting the scope for sustained engagement. She added: “The 2027 event, which will take place between 2-3 October, will also offer opportunities for year-round engagement through a loyal and engaged fanbase, both nationally throughout the UK and globally through the SuperHalfs.”

The headline partnership provides a comprehensive suite of marketing and community opportunities. These include race weekend activations, participant engagement initiatives, and digital and social content creation. Brands can also participate in community initiatives and year-round campaign activity, ensuring continuous visibility beyond the race weekend.

Run 4 Wales is encouraging businesses and brands interested in exploring the opportunity to contact its commercial team. The organisation is keen to find a partner that aligns with the values and scale of the event. Interested parties can enquire for more information about becoming the Cardiff Half Marathon’s headline sponsor from 2027.

The search for a new sponsor underscores the event’s ambition to maintain its position as a premier sporting destination. The combination of local community support and international recognition makes the Cardiff Half Marathon a unique proposition. As the race continues to grow, the new partnership will play a crucial role in its future development.

The event’s success is a testament to the dedication of the organising team and the passion of its participants. The move to a ballot system in 2026 highlights the intense demand for places. This level of interest ensures that the race remains a highly desirable platform for brand exposure and community engagement.

The Cardiff Half Marathon is renowned for its famous Welsh welcome, which has become a hallmark of the event. This hospitality extends to runners from all over the world, fostering a sense of global community. The race serves as a major economic and cultural driver for the Welsh capital.

The event’s status as a SuperHalf member further cements its place in the international running calendar. This association provides a platform for sharing best practices and promoting the sport across Europe. The Cardiff Half Marathon continues to attract elite and amateur athletes alike, ensuring a competitive and vibrant atmosphere.

As the sponsorship search progresses, the focus remains on finding a partner that can support the event’s continued growth. The opportunity is open to brands that wish to be part of a significant sporting legacy. The next chapter of the Cardiff Half Marathon promises to be as exciting and dynamic as the previous ones.