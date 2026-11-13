Firm offers to fake artworks for wealthy migrants seeking UK talent visas

London-based consultancy iCareer Consultancy UK has been exposed for offering wealthy migrants a £100,000 package to fabricate art portfolios and secure fraudulent UK Global Talent visas. The scheme, based in Canary Wharf, allegedly supplies fake artwork produced in China, arranged exhibitions, and media coverage to deceive immigration officials. The Home Office is now revoking visas issued to two Nigerian men who claimed to be fine art photographers, believing their applications were obtained by deception.

The UK government launched the Global Talent visa in 2020 to attract the “brightest and best” scientists, researchers, and creative artists from around the world. Applicants for this fast-track scheme are not interviewed but must prove they are exceptionally talented or promising in their field. Successful candidates can bring their families to the UK and access a potentially quick path to permanent residency within three or five years.

Undercover reporting revealed that a consultant from iCareer could supply artwork produced in China, along with arranged exhibitions, media coverage, and letters of recommendation. The consultant assured the reporter that no clients taking the “fully inclusive” package, which costs more than £100,000, had ever been refused a Global Talent visa. This service targets wealthy individuals seeking to bypass standard immigration hurdles and language requirements.

The investigation was alerted to the case of two Nigerian men whose applications featured apparently faked newspaper articles reviewing their artistic work. A well-known Nigerian art critic, Molara Wood, stated that her name had been attached to online reviews praising the work of these seemingly obscure artists. “There is a real problem whereupon fake articles are being implanted onto newspaper websites using bylines of reputable culture journalists,” said Molara Wood.

Another woman from India, who attempted to obtain a talent visa via the tech route, reported that a company she used fabricated evidence for her application. This included a made-up mentoring award and material falsely suggesting she had been a speaker at an event. Her application was ultimately rejected by the Home Office, highlighting the prevalence of such deceptive practices within the system.

The Home Office described the findings of the investigation as “extremely serious” and confirmed that the company offering the £100,000 package is already under investigation. A spokesperson stated they “will not tolerate anyone cheating the UK immigration system. They added that the Global Talent route was already under review and “the home secretary will take whatever action is needed to stop it being abused.

The consultant, who identified himself as Peter, claimed to be from iCareer Consultancy UK, based in a co-working office in Canary Wharf. Its sister company, ADArt Global Ltd, is registered with the government regulator to offer immigration advice from the same location. Social media posts by iCareer employees pitch Global Talent visas as a route for wealthy Chinese nationals to come to the UK without the need to speak English.

During a phone call and subsequent meeting, the iCareer consultant told the undercover reporter, who spoke in Mandarin, that at least four of his clients had obtained a Global Talent visa this year. He suggested he currently had 10 people in the process of applying. The company could also supply an employee to pose as a client and network at gallery openings to help build evidence for a visa application.

For an extra £28,000, the reporter was told they could win a Chinese art award sponsored by Forbes magazine, which would further bolster an application. iCareer denied selling visa services and claimed the consultant had left its employment before speaking to the undercover reporter.

The investigation into iCareer began after a tip-off regarding its activities, following previous exposure of law firms helping migrants pretend to be gay to obtain asylum. The company, founded in 2018, advertises itself as providing job search and careers coaching. A consultant named Peter had posted multiple times on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohonshu, promoting the fraudulent services.

In one post from February this year, Peter boasted: “It doesn’t actually matter whether you’re an artist… Our Global Talent visa service in the arts is fully inclusive, with guaranteed approval… We say we can do it even if you aren’t an artist, because we include the artworks as well. This explicit admission underscores the systematic nature of the fraud being offered to potential clients.

In another video, Peter, whose real name is Shilong Guan, said he recommended the Global Talent visa in the arts because every other route to UK settlement had an “extremely high English language requirement. His posts on another social media platform, under the username “iCareerPeter,” included redacted names of people whose applications had been approved, he claimed.

While the specific claims of Peter could not be independently clarified, a senior immigration lawyer, Harjap Singh Bhangal, reviewed all the findings. He stated that helping people pose as artists in this way amounted to a “sophisticated fraud. The whole purpose “is to attempt to defraud the Home Office and convince them, and an endorser, that I’m a genuine person, a genuine artist,” he explained.

Although introduced by the Conservatives, Global Talent visas have been enthusiastically championed by the current Labour government. This support continues even as the government toughens rules elsewhere to try to reduce net migration. The scheme remains a significant pathway for high-skilled workers and creative professionals seeking to settle in the UK.

Approximately 6,600 Global Talent visas were granted in 2025, with applications in the arts and culture category nearly doubling between 2023 and 2025. This surge in applications has raised concerns about the integrity of the endorsement process. The rapid growth in this specific category highlights the need for rigorous scrutiny of the evidence submitted by applicants.

Applications must be approved by the relevant endorsing body, which assesses the applicant’s standing in their field. The lack of an interview process means that the quality of the submitted portfolio and supporting documents is paramount. This vulnerability is being exploited by firms willing to fabricate credentials for a substantial fee.

The revocation of visas for the two Nigerian men marks a significant enforcement action by the Home Office. It signals a shift towards more aggressive monitoring of the Global Talent route. The government’s commitment to stopping abuse of the system is now being tested by these sophisticated fraudulent schemes.

The involvement of registered immigration advisers in such schemes poses a serious threat to the credibility of the UK’s immigration system. The Home Office’s ongoing investigation into iCareer and ADArt Global Ltd will determine the full extent of the fraud. Legal consequences for those involved are expected to follow the completion of the inquiry.

The case of the Indian woman whose application was rejected demonstrates that not all fraudulent attempts succeed. However, the existence of such services indicates a persistent demand among wealthy migrants for expedited settlement. The financial incentives for these companies are clear, with packages costing upwards of £100,000.

Molara Wood’s testimony provides concrete evidence of the fabrication of media endorsements. Her byline was used without her consent to lend credibility to the fake portfolios.