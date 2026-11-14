Norway vs Wales prediction, tips and team news | Nations League

Wales face a critical Nations League fixture at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Saturday, 14 November, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm GMT.

A defeat by two goals or more would drop Craig Bellamy’s side to the bottom of Group A4, a position they currently avoid only by virtue of their 2-1 victory in Cardiff on 1 October.

The hosts arrive in Oslo having suffered three successive 2-1 defeats, a run that includes losses to Portugal at Ullevaal and in Porto, as well as Wales in Cardiff.

Despite these results, Norway retain significant attacking firepower with Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and the recalled Alexander Sorloth available for selection.

Haaland has scored 65 goals in 59 caps, including three in this Nations League campaign, though all arrived in the first two group games.

Odegaard has provided four assists in four group matches, highlighting that Norway’s primary issue has been defensive, having conceded eight goals in total.

Fourth place in the group carries significant implications, potentially leading to an A/B play-off or relegation depending on comparisons with other fourth-placed sides.

Denmark, who sit on six points, play Portugal at 7.45pm GMT on Saturday before hosting Norway in Copenhagen on 17 November.

Norway would prefer the table settled before facing Denmark, a side already on that six-point total, making this home game crucial for their standing.

Wales have lost four of their last five matches, with their sole win coming against Norway in Cardiff, ending a six-game winless run.

That win came after a 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia in November 2025, a result that marked the start of their current defensive struggles.

Bellamy’s side have scored only twice in four group games, with both goals coming against Norway through Daniel James and Neco Williams.

Away from home, Wales lost 1-0 in Portugal and 2-0 in Copenhagen without scoring, making Saturday their third trip of the group.

Denmark won 1-0 in Cardiff on 4 October from a Rasmus Hojlund penalty, a match in which Cabango and Thomas picked up bookings.

Those bookings rule both players out of the upcoming fixture, costing Bellamy a defender and a wide player for the Oslo trip.

Kieffer Moore has been replaced in the squad by Aaron Collins of Milton Keynes Dons, while Joe Rodon is back after a hamstring injury.

Harry Wilson, who has 17 international goals, is available for the first time since March after Bellamy described him as “outstanding.”

Jordan James, who started in midfield against Norway and Denmark, is not in the November squad, so Josh Sheehan is expected to partner Ethan Ampadu.

Bellamy used a 4-2-3-1 formation in each of Wales’ last two matches, with Rodon set to take Cabango’s place at centre-back.

The predicted Welsh XI features Ward in goal, with Williams, Rodon, and Dasilva in defence, and Ampadu and Sheehan in midfield.

Norway’s predicted lineup sees Egil Selvik replace Orjan Nyland in goal, with Julian Ryerson likely to start at right-back.

Stale Solbakken changed to a 4-2-3-1 in Porto, where Oscar Bobb, who scored in the previous meeting, was left out of the starting line-up.

Alexander Sorloth is back in the squad after a muscle injury kept him out of the September and October matches.

Fredrik Aursnes, who started all four group games, was withdrawn on 8 November, with Hugo Vetesen of Club Brugge called in.

Jorgen Strand Larsson of Crystal Palace has also pulled out, with Erik Botheim of Viking called up in his place.

Torbjorn Heggem, sent off 20 seconds into the second half in Cardiff, should be available after missing the Portugal game.

The sides have met 12 times, with four wins each, four draws, and Wales ahead 17-15 on goals.

The previous meeting in Wales was decided early in the second half when Heggem was sent off for fouling Daniel James.

Goals from Bobb and James had made it 1-1, but Neco Williams scored the winner three minutes later.

Norway have not beaten Wales since a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win in September 2001.

The four meetings since then have produced a draw and three Welsh wins, including a 4-1 friendly victory in November 2011.

Reporting verified from official briefings and primary coverage by www.tntsports.co.uk.