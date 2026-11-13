Critical Zoom Workplace Flaw Could Allow Unauthenticated Remote Privilege Escalation

Zoom has released urgent software updates to address two significant security flaws impacting Zoom Workplace for Windows. The patches resolve a critical vulnerability that could allow unauthenticated remote privilege escalation.

The most severe defect, identified as CVE-2026-108186, carries a CVSS score of 9.6. This improper input validation flaw permits unauthenticated users to escalate privileges via network access.

A second vulnerability, CVE-2026-108187, has been assigned a CVSS score of 8.1. This origin validation bug similarly allows unauthenticated users to conduct privilege escalation through network access.

Successful exploitation of either shortcoming could permit remote attackers to escalate privileges. No special permissions or prior access are required for these attacks to succeed.

Zoom confirmed that CVE-2026-108187 affects Zoom Workplace for Windows versions prior to 7.1.5. The critical CVE-2026-108186 impacts versions starting from 7.1.0 and before 7.1.8.

The videoconferencing platform previously shipped fixes for another improper input validation flaw in July. That earlier bug, CVE-2026-53412, carried a CVSS score of 9.8 and could enable account takeover.

Although Zoom makes no mention of the vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, users are advised to apply the latest patches. This action is recommended to mitigate potential threats to system integrity.

The National Wales reports that these updates are critical for maintaining secure remote working environments across the UK. Organisations must ensure all Windows-based Zoom installations are updated immediately.

Security experts highlight the risk of unauthenticated remote access in corporate video conferencing tools. The lack of required permissions makes these flaws particularly dangerous for enterprise networks.

The CVSS score of 9.6 for CVE-2026-108186 places it in the critical severity category. This high rating reflects the ease with which attackers can exploit the improper input validation.

CVE-2026-108187, with a score of 8.1, is classified as high severity. The origin validation failure allows malicious actors to bypass standard security checks via network requests.

Both vulnerabilities affect the Windows version of Zoom Workplace specifically. Mac and Linux users are not mentioned as being impacted by these specific recent patches.

The previous July patch addressed CVE-2026-53412, which also involved improper input validation. That flaw allowed unauthenticated users to take control of accounts, posing a severe threat.

Zoom’s response to the current flaws involves releasing specific version updates. Users must upgrade to version 7.1.8 or later to resolve the critical CVE-2026-108186.

For the high-severity CVE-2026-108187, users must upgrade to version 7.1.5 or later. Failure to update leaves systems exposed to potential remote privilege escalation attacks.

The absence of confirmed in-the-wild exploitation does not reduce the urgency for patching. Security best practices dictate immediate remediation of critical and high-severity flaws.

Remote attackers can exploit these bugs without needing to log in or have existing access. This makes the vulnerabilities particularly concerning for organisations with exposed network services.

The improper input validation in CVE-2026-108186 allows malicious data to be processed incorrectly. This leads to the elevation of privileges for the unauthenticated user.

The origin validation flaw in CVE-2026-108187 fails to properly verify the source of requests. This oversight enables attackers to forge requests and escalate their privileges.

Zoom Workplace for Windows is widely used in corporate and educational settings across Wales. Ensuring these systems are patched is vital for protecting sensitive data and communications.

The recent history of Zoom vulnerabilities underscores the need for continuous monitoring. Organisations must track security advisories and apply patches promptly to maintain defence.

The CVSS scores provide a standardised measure of the severity of these security issues. A score of 9.6 indicates a critical risk, while 8.1 indicates a high risk.

Users should verify their current Zoom Workplace version immediately. If the version is below 7.1.8, an update is required to address the critical flaw.

Both updates are available through standard software update channels.

The National Wales advises all Welsh organisations to prioritise these updates. Delaying patching increases the window of vulnerability for potential cyber attacks.

Security teams should audit their networks for any unpatched Zoom installations. This ensures that no systems remain exposed to the identified privilege escalation risks.

The flaws highlight the importance of input and origin validation in software development. Proper validation prevents unauthenticated users from manipulating system privileges.

Zoom’s prompt release of these updates demonstrates a commitment to security. However, the responsibility for applying these patches lies with the end-user organisations.

The potential for remote privilege escalation without authentication is a significant threat vector. Attackers can gain elevated access to systems, potentially leading to data breaches.